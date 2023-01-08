On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team traveled to Holdingford for their last competition before the winter break to wrestle in a quadrangular with Holdingford, Eden Valley-Watkins and Norwood- Young America. Mille Lacs put out a great effort winning two of three matches during the event.
To open the evening, the Raiders faced Norwood-Young America and came out victorious, 51-18. Vincent Schmid and Creedon Spengler got the team started with a pair of pins and Zach Remer received a forfeit. Donovan Schmid followed up with a first-period pin and Cam Wilkes added a pin of his own to give the Raiders a 30-3 lead.
Landyn Remer turned in one of the more exciting matches of the evening at the 152 pound weight class. Down by four with under 30 seconds to go, Landyn tossed his N-YA opponent to his back for a five point reversal and near-fall to pull out an 8-7 win. With the team up big, Will Skogen, Bailey Geist and Warren Minenko all added to the Raiders total to complete the rout.
In the second bout of the night, Mille Lacs took on Eden Valley Watkins. Once again the Raiders jumped out to an early lead, getting six straight wins, including a first period pin from Carter Adickes, to take a 30-0 lead. Tucker Strecker added a second-period pin to keep the Raiders up big. However, Eden Valley would win five of their last six matches to close the gap. Chris Ecker was the lone Raider winner in the upper weights when he scored a pin at 182. When the match was over, the Raiders had won, 48-34.
In the final match, the host Holdingford Huskers, ranked as a team sixth in Class A, proved to be too much for the Raiders, beating them convincingly, 50-19 win. Vince Schmid, Creedon Spengler and Donovan Schmid all picked up their third wins of the evening, and Sam Hebeisen stepped in and added a great 6-2 victory to earn points for the Raiders.
The quadrangular meet put the Raider’s record at 6-1 heading into the holiday break.
