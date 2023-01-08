news.messenger@apgecm.com 

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team traveled to Holdingford for their last competition before the winter break to wrestle in a quadrangular with Holdingford, Eden Valley-Watkins and Norwood- Young America. Mille Lacs put out a great effort winning two of three matches during the event.

