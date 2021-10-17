The 1-4 Mille Lacs Raiders football team made the three-hour trip to Cook on Thursday, Oct. 7 to take on the 3-2 North Woods Grizzlies.
Fielding a team that had their starting quarterback, Daniel Miller on the sideline with an ankle in a cast, the loss of at least 10 players for various reasons during the past two weeks and parading out on the field starting offensive and defensive line-ups with as many as four to five 9th-graders, the Raiders suspected they would be in for a long evening.
The Raiders were impressive during he first quarter, holding their hosts to just six points, but from then on in, trying to run the team with quarterback-by-committee, Mille Lacs was completely outclassed.
The Grizzlies scored touchdowns on all eight of their possessions during the ensuing three quarters with the final half played mostly in running time.
Mille Lacs scored their lone touchdown just as the third quarter came to an end on a drive engineered by end-turned-quarterback AJ Drift who ran four times and threw a nifty, 45-yard pass to Cole Dangers setting up first-and-goal at the 3-yard-line. Drift did the honors, running the ball into the end zone for six points.
The Raiders final score came via a field goal by Isle exchange student, junior Finn Scheidweiler who nailed his soccer-like kick straight through the uprights from 16 yards out.
Mille Lacs 0 0 8 3 11
North Woods 6 30 20 0 56
