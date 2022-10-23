When the Dear River Warriors, ranked fourth in the state in Class A football, hosted the win less Mille Lacs Raiders on Oct. 14, the outcome was not going to be in question, it was just how bad would be the score. Deer River scored at will during the first quarter, then benevolently pulled their starters and it was Mille Lacs versus Warriors second and third strings the remainder of the contest.

The first-half statistics tell it all. During the first quarter, the Warriors starting team scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, including a 27-yard touchdown on a pass interception to take a 30-0 lead. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.