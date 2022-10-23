When the Dear River Warriors, ranked fourth in the state in Class A football, hosted the win less Mille Lacs Raiders on Oct. 14, the outcome was not going to be in question, it was just how bad would be the score. Deer River scored at will during the first quarter, then benevolently pulled their starters and it was Mille Lacs versus Warriors second and third strings the remainder of the contest.
The first-half statistics tell it all. During the first quarter, the Warriors starting team scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, including a 27-yard touchdown on a pass interception to take a 30-0 lead.
The Raiders played the Warriors B-team even-up during the scoreless second quarter, but during the first half Mille Lacs could muster just five total yards of offense, compared to 215 total yards for Deer River.
The third quarter saw the Warriors score twice more, both on interceptions run back for TD’s to go up 44-0 and send the fourth quarter into running time.
Deer River’s final score came following a blocked punt that gave the home team the ball on the Mille Lacs six-yard-line, where they quickly punched it in.
Mille Lacs only score came late in the fourth period, when Raiders quarterback Sam Hebeisen connected twice with receiver Creedon Spengler, first for 26 yards then for 15 yards and the touchdown.
Mille Lacs final regular season game is on the road against Braham on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
