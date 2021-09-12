It was slated to be a memorable evening for area high school sports when the Mille Lacs Raiders football team took the field on the road against the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Sept. 2 for the opening game of the 2021 season. The game was to be the first time since the fall of 1996 that the neighboring schools of Isle and Onamia would be playing 11-man football as a combined team, since last winter the two schools decided to pair all their sporting teams except trap-shooting.
The evening turned out to be memorable for the Raiders for at least one other reason: the members of the team, along with coaches and fans, were having to deal with the news that outstanding senior athlete Cayden Eagle had died earlier that day in a car accident. A moment of silence in Eagle’s honor was requested prior to the game by the public address announcer and the players had to play the contest with heavy hearts.
The newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders had on their roster 29 young men grades 9-12 and were under the direction of head coach Jim Henrickson and assistants Dominic Kruse and Austin Hackett.
By many accounts from area coaches and those in the know, the Raiders were expected to be on the losing end of this event with Hinckley, some saying as much as 50 points.
But, as the evening unfolded, the Raiders turned in a gutsy performance, allowing the Jags just a 7-0 lead by intermission and down only 14-6 heading into the final quarter before losing, 20-6.
In a post-game meeting at mid-field, coach Henrickson had mostly positive comments to his chargers, saying at one point, “I am super proud of everyone” for what they accomplished that night.
Indeed, with just a few weeks of practice under their belts as a combined squad and with only seven seniors out for the sport, including a quarterback with no varsity experience at that position, the Raiders were able to hold their own against a quality Great River Conference team.
Statistically, the Raiders were outgunned by the Jaguars, who were able to amass a total of 358 total yards, including 333 on the ground, compared to just 46 total yards by Mille Lacs, including 95 yards through the air and a minus 49 on the ground.
In his first start as a quarterback, Isle senior Daniel Miller completed 10 of 21 passes with just one interception.
Mille Lacs had the ball on offense nine times resulting in six punts, one interception, one turned over on downs and one touchdown.
The Jags had the ball 10 times on offense, resulting in one punt, two turned over on downs, one muffed punt, one fumbled away, two drives stalled by the end of each half and three touchdowns.
The Raiders’ lone TD came with six minutes left in the third quarter when they moved the ball 40 yards to the end zone in eight plays, featuring passes to Zack Remer, Cole Dangers and two spectacular catches by Onamia senior, AJ Drift, before Miller rammed the ball to pay-dirt on a 4-yard plunge.
Another highlight for the Raiders occurred on defense when, in the early stages of the final period, they came up strong, holding the Jags four straight times on first-and -goal from the 5-yard-line.
The Raiders open their home schedule on Friday, Sept. 10 at Isle High field.
Fans are encouraged to join in a tailgate party prior to the game, featuring free food and beverages, along with a live band.
Mille Lacs 0 0 6 0 6
H/F 0 7 7 6 20
