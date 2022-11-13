There are 157 Class A high school volleyball teams in the state. For the purpose of post-season tournaments, those 157 teams are divided into eight sections. The winner of each section earns a ticket to the state volleyball tournament. 

Section 5 in Class A has 19 teams, which were divided into four pods for the Section 5A tournament. The top seeds in each pod this fall were Mille Lacs, Pine River-Backus, Nevis and Browerville-Eagle Valley. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.