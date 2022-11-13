There are 157 Class A high school volleyball teams in the state. For the purpose of post-season tournaments, those 157 teams are divided into eight sections. The winner of each section earns a ticket to the state volleyball tournament.
Section 5 in Class A has 19 teams, which were divided into four pods for the Section 5A tournament. The top seeds in each pod this fall were Mille Lacs, Pine River-Backus, Nevis and Browerville-Eagle Valley.
As it turned out, after the first three rounds of the tourney, just two of the top seeds, Mille Lacs and Pine River-Backus, made it to the finals and those two teams met on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the neutral site of Crosby-Ironton High to contend for the section championship and the right to represent Section 5A in the state tournament.
Mille Lacs, who beat East Central, Hill City and Sebeka to get to the finals, entered the contest ranked 17th in Class A with an overall record of 24-5. One of those losses were to Pine River-Backus in a three-set tournament during the regular season.
Pine River-Backus beat McGregor, Braham and Verndale to earn their berth in the finals, while sporting an overall record of 26-4 and ranked 15th in the state Class A ratings.
Earning a berth in the section finals was the first time in both Isle and Onamia volleyball history that they made it to the Section finals. The teams had qualified for the sub-section finals several times, finishing second place, but never, ever to the finals of the Section.
In the hard-fought title match, the Mille Lacs Raiders and Pine River - Backus Tigers showcased their skills with exciting volleys, talented setting and power kills, until the Tigers won in four sets, 3-1, and the Raiders accepting the second-place trophy.
Hill City
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the neutral site of Aitkin High School, the Mille Lacs Raiders, seeded first in their pod in the Section 5A volleyball tournament, took on the Hill City Hornets in the quarterfinals of section play.
The Hornets, who were looking for an upset, dropped all three sets to the Raiders who out-played their opponents in every facet of the game. The Raiders out-hit the Hornets, 31-14, recorded 14 aces to just three by Hill City and took advantage of 10 gift points off the Hornet’s service errors.
Mille Lacs spotted Hill City a 3-0 lead in set one, and the score was tied at 11-11 before the Raiders found their groove outscoring the Hornets 14-6 down the stretch.
Set two was all Mille Lacs from the start when they went on an 11-0 run, including four aces off the serve of Jenna Carlson, on the way to a 25-7 win.
Set three was again all Mille Lacs who out-killed Hill City 11-5 and were given five points via net serves.
Onamia junior Ashley Strang led the Raiders on offense, recording 18 of Mille Lacs 31 kills.
The win earned the Raiders a match in the section semi-finals scheduled to be against Sebeka on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Hill City 17 7 11
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Sebeka
Crosby-Ironton High was the venue where the Mille Lacs Raiders and Sebeka Trojans met in the semi-finals of the Section 5A volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3. Both teams had won their first two matches of the tournament, and the winner would advance to the section championship match with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
As the teams advanced in the tournament, so did the caliber of play, so the Raiders knew they had to bring their “A-game” going up against the Trojans. And that is exactly what transpired. Every player on the Mille Lacs team elevated their game leading to an exiting , hard fought and eventually gratifying 3-0 win over Sebeka, which earned them a berth in the Section 5A finals scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5.
Although the Raiders won in three straight sets, the games were close.
In set one, the score was tied five times early on, until, tied 8-8 Mille Lacs outscored Sebeka 17-10 the remainder of the game to win by seven points, 25-18. In that set, Mille Lacs outkilled Sebeka, 13-3.
Set two was about as close at game as could be. How close? The teams tied each other 11 times throughout the game, including at 20-20 and Mille Lacs got five big kills off the hands of Katlyn Schoeck, Brooklyn Orazem, Brianna Nayquonabe and Ashley Strang down the stretch leading to a 25-22 win.
Set three was also close, with the teams tying 10 times through the first 17 points. The teams had the fans on the edge of their seats from then on in, with Mille Lacs going up 21-17 off the serve of Abby Biniek, but Sebeka scratching back with three power kills to move to within two points of the lead, 22-20. Two clutch kills by Schoeck and Strang brought the score to 24-20, but, again, the Trojans crept back to within one point of the lead with two power kills and an ace. With game three on the line, Sebeka made an error at the net to give Mille Lacs the game and match win.
In all, Mille Lacs outkilled Sebeka 47-25, with 19 kills coming from Strang, followed by 10 by Jenna Carlson, nine from Schoeck and seven by Nayquonabe.
The difference in the match for the Raiders may have been their net play where they consistently block Sebeka shots in a fashion they had not shown all season to date.
Sebeka 18 22 23
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus
The Mille Lacs Raiders, the second-year, combined volleyball team of athletes from Isle and Onamia High Schools, and the Pine River-Backus Tigers qualified for the Section 5A championship match with three wins in sub-section play setting up a classic showdown of two of the top-ranked Class A teams in the section and the state. The match-up was sure to feature the top power-hitters from each squad — Hannah Barchus from PR-B versus Ashley Strang from Mille Lacs — and that is exactly what transpired.
Set one, dominated by the Tigers, 25-16, showcased, not only Barchus, but other power hitters from PR-B, who out-killed the Raiders, 14-8, with seven of Mille Lacs eight kills off the hands of Strang and Jenna Carlson.
Set two was more competitive. Tied five times early on including at 9-9 and the teams producing 10 kills each, with 15 of the 20 total kills coming from Strang and Barchus.
Down two sets to none, the match was on the line and the Raiders never-say-die attitude appeared as it had all season when they responded with some of the best volleyball played against a quality team this fall. The Raiders built leads of 10-3, 18-7 and 24-10 on the way to a 25-14 romp. Strang took sweep sets from Onamia senior Ashley Rogers and recorded 11 kills, while Barchus went quiet with just four kills.
Tied at 5-5 in the fourth set, the Tigers went on a 16-2 run to put the game and match away.
In all, Mille Lacs put up a total of 40 kills, including 25 from Strang. Pine River-Backus had 39 total kills, with 19 off the hand of Barchus.
Mille Lacs finished the season with an overall record of 24-6.
Pine River-Backus will represent Section 5A in the eight-team Class A volleyball tournament staged at Excel Energy Center on Nov. 9-12.
Following the title match loss, Mille Lacs coach Marcia Balder said this: “I can’t say enough about the work these young ladies put in to get us to this point which is a milestone for our programs. Twenty-four wins and being in the state Class A top 20 all year long is quite an accomplishment.”
PR-B 25 25 14 25
Mille Lacs 16 19 25 14
