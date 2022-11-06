The Mille Lacs Raiders huddled around their coaches Marcia Dahl and Sarah Cafferty savoring the victory over the East Central Eagles in the opening match of the Section 5A volleyball tournament last week. The Raiders moved on to round two of the tourney, playing Hill City on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Aitkin High School.
A huge factor in the Raiders success in volleyball this season has been the powerful kills produced by Onamia junior Ashley Strang. She recorded 20 of Mille Lacs 42 total kills in the Raiders win over East Central last Friday evening.
Photo by Bob Statz
Because of their overall successful play this season, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball squad was seeded second among the 19 teams and four pods in Section 5A as they opened postseason play on Friday, Oct. 28, against the East Central Eagles staged at Isle High School.
The Raiders, ranked 16th among the 157 Class A volleyball teams in the state with an overall record of 21-5, were hosting the Eagles who were ranked 130th in the Class A division with an overall record of 3-16, so Mille Lacs was odds-on favorites to win this first section contest.
The Eagles put up good competition during games one and three, but made too many mistakes and were no match for the Raiders consistency and experience in hitting, serve-receive, setting and serving.
Mille Lacs won the match in three straight sets, and were scheduled to take on the Hill City Hornets at Aitkin on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A win over Hill City would send the Raiders into the Section 5A semi-finals scheduled to be played at Crosby-Ironton High on Thursday, Nov. 3, and a win there would put them in the section finals at C-I on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The Section winner earns a berth in the State Tournament.
As for the match with East Central, the story of set one revolved around the 10 kills turned in by power-hitter Ashley Strang and 10 points scored off the steady service of ninth-grader Ava Rogers.
Set two was all Mille Lacs, who out-killed their guests 13-5, out aced them 4-1 and got seven points off the serve of Jenna Carlson.
During set three, Strang again came through with timely kills and some bench players got some valuable section experience on the way to a 25-17 win.
In all, Mille Lacs had eight of their 11 players record kills, with Strang leading the way with 20, followed by six from Ashley Rogers. The Raiders out-killed the Eagles, 42-17.
