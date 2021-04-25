After having the first track meet of the season cancelled because of poor weather and field conditions on April 13, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team got in gear on April 15, when they took part in the Early Eagle Track Meet staged at East Central on April 25.
Raider coach Jeff Walz took just 10 athletes to the meet, citing the fact that “my numbers are down this year due to kids working, Covid issues and the fact that it has been two years since our girls took part in a track meet.”
Even though there were only 10 athletes ready to compete last week, all but one were upperclassmen. “I had a veteran team at East Central and they performed like it,” Walz said.
Mille Lacs had enough girls to take part in 15 of the 18 events and they scored points in each of those events leading to a first-place finish among the five schools competing.
The Raiders’ 106 points were 15.5 points better than runner-up Rush City.
The Raiders scored over half their total (57 points) in the field events. “I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing,” Walz said. “Athletes with only two outdoor practices were setting personal bests or getting very close to them.”
Onamia junior Aiyanna Mitchell and sophomore Svea Carlson both cleared 7’6” in the pole vault placing 1,2 respectiverly.
Mitchell and OHS senior Kailee Barnett finished 1,2 in the triple jump, with Mitchell posting her personal best of 31’3.5” which is the ninth-best jump in Raider track history.
Onamia junior Katie Rocholl, along with Carlson and Barnett, each placed in the high jump, with Rochall placing second. Onamia sophomore Abby Biniek finished second in both the shot and discus, setting personal bests in both events.On the track, Onamia junior Molly Saboo easily won both the 1600m and 800m runs and Rocholl was second in the 100m hurdles. Mitchell finished second place in the 300m hurdles.
East Central Invitational
Mille Lacs 106
Rush City 90.5
Braham 71
East Central 41
Hinckley 36.5
Mille Lacs Individual Points Totals:
Aiyanna Mitchell - 24
Molly Saboo - 18
Katie Rocholl - 14
Kailee Barnett - 13
Abby Biniek - 13
Svea Carlson - 12
Roxann Emerson - 6
Nevaeh Merrill - 6.
