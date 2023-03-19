St. John’s Prep hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a play-in game of the Section 5A boys tournament on March 6. There are nine teams in the east division of Section 5A, which necessitates a play-in game between the eighth and ninth seeds to get the tournament down to an even number of contestants.
St. John’s entered the game ranked 150th among the 160 Class A teams in the state and were seeded eighth in the sub-section with an overall record of 3-19 and 0-10 in their conference.
Mille Lacs entered the contest ranked 158th among the 160 Class A teams in the state and seeded ninth in the sub-section with an overall record of 1-24 and 0-12 in their conference for the year.
The Junior Johnnies had beaten the Raiders earlier this season by the score of 62-49, so Mille Lacs was looking to avenge that loss and in the process earn a berth in the section tournament.
That hope did not happen.
As has been the case so many times during this campaign, the Raiders turned the ball over more than 20 times which led to an 18-point, 62-44 loss putting an end to their 2020-23 season.
There were, however, signs of encouragement during the game for the Raiders.
They were down by 14 points with four minutes remaining in the first half before going on a 10-0 run to pull to within four points of the lead with one minute left in the period. The Johnnies responded with two three-pointers during the final minute to enter intermission with a 10-point lead.
The Raiders battled back during the opening seven minutes of the second half and were down by just five points with 11 minutes remaining, before the Johnnies again responded on offense with a 10-0 run of their own and, despite some offensive heroics by sophomore Wesley Gahbow who scored 10 straight points at the low post position for Mille Lacs, St. John’s was never in peril down the stretch.
St. John’s shot 38% from the field and had three men account for 49 of their 62 winning points, including a remarkable team total of 12 three-pointers.
Mille Lacs shot 35% from the field with Gahbow and TJ Remer the only men shooting in double figures.
The game was the last in a Mille Lacs basketball uniform for the Raiders only two seniors, Jacob Gallion and Hunter Haggberg.
Mille Lacs 21 23 44
St. John’s 31 31 62
Scoring: Gahbow 15, Remer 10, Pederson 8, Schleis 5, G. Honek 4, Haggberg 2.
