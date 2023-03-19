gallion, haggberg.jpg

Career’s end

The Mille Lacs Raiders only two seniors, Jacob Gallion and Hunter Haggberg, finished their basketball careers last Monday evening in a loss to St. John’s.

 Photo by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

St. John’s Prep hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a play-in game of the Section 5A boys tournament on March 6. There are nine teams in the east division of Section 5A, which necessitates a play-in game between the eighth and ninth seeds to get the tournament down to an even number of contestants.

