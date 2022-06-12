Menahga
On May 31, the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team, seeded first in the east division of the Section 5A took on the third-seeded western division Menahga Braves in the double-elimination championship series played for the right to qualify for he state Class A Tournament.
The game wound up being a story of missed opportunities for the Raiders, as Menahga went on to win, 7-2.
Mille Lacs loaded the bases with just one out in the fist inning but came away with no runs, when outstanding young pitcher Joie Koll got outs two and three on strike-outs.
Koll ended up being he difference in the game on offense and defense, giving up just two runs on three hits, striking out eight and getting four RBI at the plate.
Mille Lacs pitcher Jill Thompson also struck out eight batters, including the side in the fourth inning.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Menahga 0 0 3 0 2 2 -- 7
Hinckley/Finlayson
The morning loss to Menahga on May 31 meant the Mille Lacs Raiders would take on the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars for the right to stay alive in the double-elemination Section 5A softball tourney.
Mille Lacs took advantage of two Hinckley errors in the first inning to score twice and turned in some sterling plays on defense, including several liners caught by Paige Strecker at third base and added another run on an RBI double by Ellie Hubbell to take a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Jags changed pitchers. The Raiders pounced on the new person on the mound with four hits and three walks to score four insurance runs to put the game away.
Mille Lacs outhit Hinckley 7-5 and Jill Thompson helped her cause on the mound with six strike-outs.
Hinckley/Finlayson 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
Mille Lacs 2 0 1 0 4 0 -- 7
Menahga
On June 2, the Mille Lacs Raiders with one loss in the section took on the undefeated Menahga Braves in the championship, double-elimination series of Section 5A. The first team with two wins would earn a trip to the state Class A Tournament.
Despite giving up just five hits and striking out 10 of the 25 Menahga batters she faced, Isle senior Jill Thompson and her Mille Lacs team lost 3-2 and settled for second place in the Section 5A tournament.
Down 2-0 after three innings, Mille Lacs had two runners on base with just one out in the top of the fourth, but Menahga pitcher Joie Koll struck out the next two batters to end that threat. Down 3-1 going into the final inning, Mille Lacs led off with two base its, but Koll again escaped by retiring the final three batters in a row.
The game was the final contest in a Raider uniform for seniors Jill Thompson, Ellie Hubbell and Montana Sarazin.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
Menahga 2 0 0 0 1 0 -- 3
