Softball
With four more wins last week, the Mille Lacs Raiders softball squad remains undefeated so far this season with an overall record of 9-0.
Barnum
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team remained undefeated in seven games to date when they beat the non-conference Barnum Bombers, 5-1 on May 3.
It was a one-run game with Mille Lacs in the lead through the first 4 1/2 innings until the Raiders scored two in both the fifth and sixth innings to give themselves some breathing room.
The Raiders ace, Jill Thompson, turned in another gem, on the mound, giving up one run (none earned) on just three hits and struck out 11 to rack up her seventh win of the season against no losses.
Isle ninth-grader, Jenna Carlson, had two hits and one RBI to lead her team on offense.
Barnum 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Mille Lacs 1 0 0 0 2 2 -- 5
East Central
On May 5, the Mille Lacs Raiders won their seventh game of the season in as many starts, beating the conference rival East Central Eagles, 17-2 in the first game of a double-header.
Mille Lacs out hit East Central 14-3, led by Faith Larson with three hits, followed by two each off the bats of Jenna Carlson, Paige Strecker, Katlyn Schoeck, Jill Thompson and Sydney Kapsner. Thompson three the first three innings, giving up on run, two hits and striking out five. Madi Hebeisen threw the final inning, giving up one run on one hit and struck out two.
East Central 0 1 0 1 2
Mille Lacs 6 6 2 3 17
East Central
The Mille Lacs Raiders kept their season unbeaten record alive with a convincing 18-2 win over the East Central Eagles in the second game of a double-header on May 5.
Mille Lacs held a slim 5-2 lead after three innings but added three more runs in the fourth and put the game away with a 10-run fifth inning highlighted by RBIs from six different players, including Jenna Carlson, Ellie Hubbell, Paige Strecker, Katlyn Schoeck, Sydney Kapsner and Madi Hebeisen.
The Raiders stole eight bases with Ashley Strang leading the way with three.
Offensive leaders were Schoeck, who homered in the first inning and Hubbell who had three hits.
Jill Thompson won her eight game of the season giving up just two runs, six hits, no walks and striking out six.
Mille Lacs 3 0 2 3 10 18
East Central 0 0 2 0 0 2
Hill City/Northland
On the strength of 13 hits by their offense and solid, five-hit pitching by Jill Thompson, the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team won their ninth game of the season in as many outings beat the non-conference Hill City/Northland Storm, 7-1. Up just 3-0 heading into the fifth inning, Ashley Strang slammed a homer and Katlyn Schoeck rapped a two-RBI double leading to a 4-run inning to put the game away. Strang, Faith Larson, Ellie Hubbel and Paige Strecker each had two hits for Mille Lacs.
Mille Lacs 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 7
Hill City 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Baseball
The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity baseball team went 2-2 last week, losing to Barnum 0-1 and Pine City 15-1, before taking both games of a double-header against East Central on Friday by scores of 14-0 and 23-3.
At the plate, Eric Pederson and Sam Hebeisen led the offense on the week, collecting six hits a piece, including two extra-base hits each. Daniel Miller and TJ Remer added five hits and five runs scored each. Creedon Spengler and Jake Wind added three hits of their own, with Wind also scoring four runs and knocking in four RBI.
On the mound, Eric Pederson gave up just one earned run in 8 2/3 innings pitched during the week while striking out 10. Sam Hebeisen added eight strikeouts in three innings of scoreless pitching and Daniel Miller recorded seven strikeouts in 2 and 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound.
Barnum
The Mille Lacs Raiders will most likely look back on their one-run loss to the non-conference Barnum Bombers on May 2 as one that got away. Although Barnum sported a quality pitcher, Mille Lacs had their chances on the base paths out hitting the Bombers 6-3, but they just could not come up with a timely hit, with Barnum pitching striking out 12 Mille Lacs batters.
How close was the final score? The home team Bombers got a 2-out single in the bottom of the final inning to score the winning run, and that run was a close call, since the Raiders right-fielder TJ Remer fielded that single and gunned a bullet to home plate that was just wide of the mark. Raider starting pitcher Eric Pederson threw 6.2 innings, giving up just three hits and striking out eight, but took the tough-luck the loss since the base runner in the final inning was credited to him.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnum 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Pine City
Having lost, 10-0 to the Pine City Dragons the week before, the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team was looking for bit of revenge, but came up way short again, losing 15-1 in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Dragons out-hit the home team 14-2, but many of the 15 Pine City runs were unearned since the Raiders committed seven errors in the field.
Pine City 3 3 4 5 0 15
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 1 1
East Central
Eric Pederson and Sam Hebeisen of the Mille Lacs Raiders combined for a two-hit shutout of the East Central Eagles in the opening game of a scheduled double-header on May 6 on the way to a 14-0 Raider win in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. The pair on the mound also struck out 10 during their five innings.
Daniel Miller, Pederson, Hebeisen and TJ Remer each had two hits and the Raiders offense drew 13 walks to help their cause in the rout.
Mille Lacs 5 2 4 2 1 14
East Central 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Central
Up just 4-3 entering the third inning, the Raiders scored an astounding 18 runs in the bottom of the third to win the second game of the double-header against East Central, 23-3. On the mound for Mille Lacs, Jacob Gallion and Daniel Miller gave up three runs on three hits and struck out nine.
East Central 0 0 3 0 0 3
Mille Lacs 4 0 18 1 -- 23
Track
Rush City Tigerama Track Meet
On Tuesday, May 2, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team took part in the annual Tigerama meet staged at Rush City.
The team placed fifth and those individual event results are listed below:
100 meter hurdles - Katie Rocholl - 2nd place, June Schleis - 5th place
300 hurdles - June Schleis - 5th place
800 meter run - Molly Saboo - 2nd place
Shot Put - Olivia Gray - 5th place
Pole Vault - Svea Carlson - 2nd place
Long Jump - Katie Rocholl - 2nd place
High Jump - Katie Rocholl - 3rd place
Discus - Abby Biniek - 3rd place (a personal best by 12 feet), Alaiysha Nickaboine - 5th place, Olivia Gray - 6th place
Golf
The two boys and one girl representing the Mille Lacs Raiders took part in the Hinckley/Finlayson invitational staged at Grand National Golf Course on May 3. Isle’s Ty Bottema played the best competitive round of his career, shooting a 101. He hit consistent shots off the tee and averaged 1.8 putts per hole. The Isle junior has a goal of breaking 100 this season.
Jayden Nayquonabe of Onamia High shot a 142. According to varsity coach Travis Turgeon, “Jayden struggled to get into a rhythm, but he made some great shots and is gaining experience and confidence with every round.”
Ashley Rogers of Onamia, the lone girl competing on the Raiders varsity, shot a 157. “She too is gaining confidence with every swing of the golf club,” Turgeon said.
The Raiders competed later in the week when they played 18 holes at Bulrush Golf Course near Rush City. Bottema turned in a solid 108., while Nayquonabe shot a 141. Ashley Rogers did not participate.
Trap Shooting
Week 3 - Top 10 Isle shooters:
Daniel Miller 46
Gunner Gjerstad 40
Jacob Schoeck 40
Hunter Naplin 39
Warren Minenko 37
Will Skogen36
Drake Bandow 35
Evan Remer 35
Charlie Skogen 35
Cameron Richards 34
Zach Sinell 34
