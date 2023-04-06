The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team hosted the Great River Conference speech tournament on Friday, March 24, at Onamia High School. After three tough rounds of competition, the Raiders team entered the OHS gym for the awards ceremony with excitement and trepidation.
The conference coaches started the ceremony with the traditional GRC senior recognition.
Coach Alicia Laughery barely held it together as she talked about each of the seniors on her team. Nox Gray was noted for her hard work and competitive nature. Charlie Smart’s creativity and fun were acknowledged. Svea Carlson was praised for her hard work, dedication, and positive attitude. Finally, Noah Jacobson was brought forward and thanked for all of his hard work and positive encouragement.
Laughery mentioned that Charlie, Noah and Svea played an essential role in keeping the team together throughout the COVID shutdown and wthe incredibly difficult year of virtual speech. Laughery spoke about how much their work in speech has been appreciated and how much they would be missed following graduation.
After the senior recognitions, it was time for the awards. The first category to be called was creative expression. Eighth-grader Olive Rudolph and senior Noah Jacobson went behind the curtain to wait for the results to be announced. Olive was called forward as a second-place winner in the category. When the conference champion for creative expression was called, Noah emerged through the fog and bubble special effects as victorious. The team’s excitement continued to grow.
The next category with Raiders speakers waiting behind the curtain for the results was for drama, and senior Nox Gray, ninth grader Norah Pittman and eighth grader Roland Smith were in the running for the Raiders. Drama had been a battle all day, with judges commenting how difficult it was to judge such a great group of speakers. When it all shook out, Roland earned honorable mention, and Norah placed fifth. The excitement grew as fourth, third, and second places were called without Nox’s name being mentioned. Finally, Nox stepped through the fog as the conference champion in that category.
The pace started picking up as the Raider team kept walking away with honors.
In extemporaneous reading, a category that has been the largest at many meets and filled with amazing competition, Onamia sophomore Lily Oyler earned honorable mention and another OHS sophomore, Izzy Cerrillo, placed fourth.
Then they were on to awards for humorous presentations. Onamia senior Svea Carlson and OHS 10th-grader Maxx Patterson had been in tough competition throughout the entire season. As the awards were being given, Svea and Maxx found themselves the last two behind the curtain. When Coach Laughery announced, “In second place, from Mille Lacs...” Maxx started to step forward, only to hear Svea’s name called. The two quickly switched places and Svea stepped out to receive the second place medal. Maxx was then called forward as the conference champion in the humorous category.
The next Raider speaker to be called forward was for original oratory. Sophomore Bella Kruchten joined the varsity team this year after writing her own persuasive speech on the importance of being kind. Bella stepped out from behind the curtain to be named the conference champion in original oratory. After original oratory, those who spoke in poetry were called out. Eighth-graders Jayla Shaw and Lilliana Montes earned third- and fourth -place honors in poetry respectfully.
As the ceremony moved on to the last two categories, the excitement in the room increased. The Raiders knew they were doing well, but would it be enough to take home the conference title for the second year in a row?
Arianna Cash-Hemann helped the Raiders’ hopes soar as she earned the conference championship in prose.
There was only storytelling left to be announced before the team awards would be given. Charlie Smart of OHS stepped from behind the curtain with confidence and grace, and emerged the conference champion for storytelling.
Finally, it was time for the team awards. Representatives from Mille Lacs, Ogilvie, and Pine City were called forward. Pine City earned third, Ogilvie second, and the Mille Lacs Raiders were named the conference championship team for the second straight year.
The team’s next competition is at the section tournament on Saturday, April 15 at Duluth Marshall High School. Anyone interested in seeing these conference champion speakers are invited to join the team at their public performance on Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. at the Rolf Olsen Center (ROC) in downtown Onamia.
