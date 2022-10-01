Katlyn Schoeck

Up and coming star

Isle junior Katlyn Schoeck has been getting valuable court time this fall for  the Mille Lacs Raiders.  

 Photo by bob statz

The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team took part in a 16-team tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, hosted by Crosby-Ironton High. The Raiders won three of their four matches to finish fifth overall in the tourney. 

With the three wins and a win over conference rival Braham last week, the Raiders overall record stood at 9-1 and were ranked 20th in the state among the 155 teams in Class A.

