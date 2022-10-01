The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team took part in a 16-team tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, hosted by Crosby-Ironton High. The Raiders won three of their four matches to finish fifth overall in the tourney.
With the three wins and a win over conference rival Braham last week, the Raiders overall record stood at 9-1 and were ranked 20th in the state among the 155 teams in Class A.
CI Tournament
Silver Bay 16 16
Mille Lacs 25 25
Little Falls 23 25 9
Mille Lacs 25 23 15
Pine River 25 25
Mille Lacs 14 20
MLWR 23 25 13
Mille Lacs 25 22 15
Braham
The Braham Bombers hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders on Sept. 20 in a conference battle that each team knew they needed to win in order to keep pace in their league. Playing some of the most inspired ball of the season and knowing they would have to adjust to the absence of starter Jenna Carlson, who was ill, the Raiders swept their hosts in three straight sets.
In set one, the Raiders let a nine-point lead slip to two, but responded with a 9-1 run to the end, which included seven straight points off the serve of Isle sophomore Paige Strecker, who capped her performance off with an ace for the winning point.
In set two, the Raiders opened a 10-point lead and got power hitting from Ashley Strang on the way to a convincing 25-16 win.
With their backs to the wall, the Bombers played tough through the first half of set three. They were tied, 9-9, and were within four points of the lead late in the game, before Strang took over with power smashes, including the game and match-winning point.
Mille Lacs led in kills 40-17, with Strang picking up 23, followed by seven from Ashley Rogers. The Raiders also led in aces, 8-5.
Following the win, Mille Lacs coach Marcia Balder said, “This was definitely a team effort. Every one of the girls we put on the floor came through big, tonight.”
