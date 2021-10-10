Considering the fact that, for myriad reasons, the Mille Lacs Raiders were going to take the field in their football game against the host Barnum Bombers on Oct. 1 without three upperclassmen starters, the visiting team was not in a good position.
So, the lack of those starters, along with poor tackling leading to Bombers scoring touchdowns at will and a Raiders sputtering offense that could muster just two total yards, resulted in a lopsided 70-0 win for Barnum.
How lopsided?
The Bombers had the ball nine times on offense and scored touchdowns on eight of them. Their other touchdown came on a muffed punt attempt because of a poor snap from center which resulted in a recovered ball in the end zone for Barnum.
Mille Lacs had the ball 10 times, resulting in three series turned over on downs, two ending in interception, four punts and a punt blocked into the end zone.
With the score 52-0 late in the third quarter, both teams removed their starters and the remainder of the game was played with the second strings and with running time.
Mille Lacs finished the game with two total yards of offense, including 26 yards through the air and a minus 24 on the ground.
Barnum racked up 469 total yards, including 343 yards on the ground and 126 passing.
The Raiders next game is on the road on Thursday, Oct. 7 versus Northwoods at Cook.
Mille L 0 0 0 0 0
Barnum 16 16 22 16 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.