The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball teams overall record stood at 1-20 after conference losses to Braham and Rush City last week with five games remaining in the regular season. The losses left the Raiders winless in the conference for the second straight year.
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team remained winless in the Great River Conference following a 57-29 loss to the Braham Bombers on Feb. 14.
The Raider offense managed just four field goals during the opening half, and were down 18 points by intermission. They were outscored by 10 more points during the second period and finished the game out-shot 23 field goals to 12 with no player scoring in double figures.
Meanwhile, the Bombers had three players score in double figures.
Mille Lacs 11 18 29
Braham 29 28 57
Scoring: Haggberg 9, T. Remer 6, J. Nickaboine 3, Mueller 3, G. Honek 2, Gallion 2, Schleis 2, R. Smith 2.
Rush City
Despite the notable offensive performance by Onamia junior Eric Pederson, the Mille Lacs Raiders lost their 21st game of the season, 55-45, to the Rush City Tigers.
Pederson put up eight three-pointers, including the final one at the buzzer at games end which is thought to be an Onamia three-pointer record for one game. Details were not available for the rest of the game and Pederson’s other exploits at press time.
