On May 5, the Mille Lacs Raider girls track team headed to Aitkin for a four-team meet.
The Raiders won six of the 18 events, including a first place in the 300m hurdles and pole vault from Aiyanna Mitchell, firsts in the 1600m and 800m runs by Molly Saboo, Emma Haggberg winning the shot, while Svea Carlson tied for first in the pole vault and tied team-mate Katie Rochool for first in the high jump.
The Mille Lacs team finished second with 75 points, 31 points behind first-place Aitkin who scored points in every event.
Commenting on the meet results, Raiders coach Jeff Walz said, “I was pleased with my team’s effort. Just about every athlete scored points in their events. We were simply outnumbered by Aitkin. They are well-coached and have a nice team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.