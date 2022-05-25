For so many years, when Onamia and Isle High baseball teams were going it alone as separate teams, they would look out of their respective dugouts and say, “wow, if we just had so-and-so and so-and-so on our team we could be a contender.”
Last winter the two school districts, which are just 13 miles apart, decided to pair all their sporting teams, including their baseball squads to form the Mille Lacs Raiders. And it seems there could not have been a better time for this pairing when one looks at the staring roster of the Raiders for 2022.
Instead of just one or two quality starting pitchers each of the two teams had relied on most years in the past, the combined Raiders were looking at four to five who could take the mound on any given afternoon.
Instead of having to use 8th and 9th-graders to fill out a starting nine, the new Raiders found themselves deep at mostly every position, to the point where they were also able to field a quality junior varsity squad. So, how has this new pairing worked in the won/loss column?
Last season, the two separate schools turned in a combined won/loss record of 12-21, which included a record of 5-14 in conference play and 8-18 against teams in their section. The won/loss record also included 11 times where the game lasted only five-inning due to the 10-run rule. And neither Isle or Onamia had a game in which they imposed the 10-run rule on their opponents.
In other words, over half of the losses for both squads were blowouts. Basically, both teams going it alone, were unable to be consistently competitive in their conference or section.
“One of our goals in combining schools was to be able to compete better with teams our size and to increase our numbers, and we have done just that,” said Raiders head coach Tyler Soderstrom.
This season, as a paired team, being competitive seems to be the norm, rather than the exception.
Because of poor weather conditions this spring, Mille Lacs was able to get in just four of their first scheduled 10 games going into the final week of April, but the results were encouraging. The Raiders scored over 20 runs in each of their first two outings, beating up on St. John’s Prep and Wrenshall before losing a tough 9-4 decision to Pine River-Backus, a perennial baseball power in their section, then losing a close game to conference foe, Braham, 6-2 and being shut out 10-0 by conference power Pine City. The Raiders came back with a solid win over Hill City, and a 17-2, 22-3 sweep of a double-header against East Central, leaving them 5-4 as they entered the second week in May.
“Granted the first two teams we beat may not have been the highest of quality, but playing Pine River-Backus and Braham tough, as we did, showed us we could compete with some of the better teams in our area,” Soderstrom said.
And who are some of the young men making a mark on the local diamonds? Pitching is the key to any baseball success and the Raiders have had solid trips to the mound from Jacob Gallion, Eric Pederson, Thomas Schleis, Sam Hebeisen and even their senior starting catcher Daniel Miller who has showcased his powerful fastball when entering a few games, mostly in relief.
Through May 16, Gallion led the team in innings pitched with 27 with an ERA of 1.3, while Miller, with 11 innings pitched, mostly in relief sported a team-leading ERA of 1.2. Peterson had some impressive starts and his ERA was around 2.1.
As for the offense, each game so far seemed to have produced a different hero of sorts, but the leaders in hitting were eight-grader Sam Hebeisen with a batting average of .485 through 14 games and an on-base-percentage of .575, followed by Pederson who, through 14 games was batting .375 and an OBP of .480
The main goal this first paired season was to be competitive, and so far they have been. They have only been blown out two times during the first 16 games compared to 11 combined times last spring. This stat alone shows considerable improvement in just one year as the Mille Lacs Raiders.
“As a whole, we have outscored our opponents 110-94, but we just have had trouble winning the close one or two-run games,” Soderstrom said. “This year we have been competitive. Maybe in the coming years we will win the close ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.