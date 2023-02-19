news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The wrestling post-season got underway on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the 2023 Great River Conference Individual Tournament. Having placed second in the team portion of the GRC to the squad from Rush City/ Braham, the Raiders knew it would be difficult to repeat as tournament champions. However, Mille Lacs came into the tournament ready to rumble and narrowly edged out the Ogilvie Lions 231-224 to take the 2023 title. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.