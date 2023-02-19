After finishing second in the Great River Conference dual meet championship, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team placed first in the GRC Championship Tournament which features individuals from each conference team competing for team points leading to the Tournament Championship title. The Raiders edged out Ogilvie who finished second by seven points. In all, seven Raiders reached the finals with Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes crowned GRC champions at their respective weights.
Spengler on the move
Raider wrestler Creeden Spengler reached the finals at the GRC Tourney.
The wrestling post-season got underway on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the 2023 Great River Conference Individual Tournament. Having placed second in the team portion of the GRC to the squad from Rush City/ Braham, the Raiders knew it would be difficult to repeat as tournament champions. However, Mille Lacs came into the tournament ready to rumble and narrowly edged out the Ogilvie Lions 231-224 to take the 2023 title.
The Raiders were led by seven finalists, three of whom came away with gold medals. Zach Remer pinned his way through the tournament en route to his fourth consecutive GRC title. Donovan Schmid kept his record at an unblemished 39-0, as he too pinned his way to a championship.
Carter Adickes added a title at the 132 pound weight class, pinning his Ogilvie opponent in the finals in the second period. A quartet of Raider’s squad including Creedon Spengler, Cam Wilkes, Chris Ecker and Warren Minenko, all made the finals but came up short and settled for second place.
Vincent Schmid avenged an earlier season loss in his final match of the day to place third. Tucker Strecker, Chase Calander and Earl Monchamp each got three wins on the evening to place third as well. Landyn Remer was the lone fourth place finisher, while Xavier Cullen and Cade Tramm each grabbed fifth place to round out the Raider place winners.
