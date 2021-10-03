It was Onamia High homecoming week and the Mille Lacs Raiders football team, a paired squad of Onamia and Isle High athletes, capped off the festivities with their first win of the season, a 54-16 rout of the East Central Eagles.
Prior to the game, the combined schools of Isle and Onamia High paid tribute to the late would-be-OHS-senior-athlete, Cayden Eagle, who died in a car accident just a few days before the beginning of the 2021 school year.
The game against East Central featured a new-look backfield which was made up of three rushers behind quarterback, Daniel Miller. After forcing the Eagles to punt on their opening drive, the Raiders scored immediately on a 50-yard, trick passing play that went from AJ Drift to a wide open Cole Dangers, giving Mille Lacs an 8-0 lead.
The Raiders went on to score five touchdowns and a safety on their next six possessions to complete the rout.
Mille Lacs compiled 479 yards of offense, including 336 yard on the ground, led by 97 on nine carries from 9th-grader Zach Remer, 86 by Drift, 60 from Miller, 46 by Xavier Bullen and 33 from Josiah Mueller.
Mille Lacs was 5-8 in passing for 143 yards. East Central had 207 total yards, with 122 through the air.
The Eagles had the ball on offense eight times resulting to three punts, (one of which was blocked for a safety), one intercepted, two touchdowns and one turned over on downs, including a brilliant Mille Lacs defensive stand early in the game where they held East Central scoreless on four tries within the red zone.
East Central 8 0 0 8 16
Mille Lacs 14 24 16 6 54
