Mille Lacs wrestling
Dec. 1 Triangular at Onamia
Dec. 3 Tourney at Rush City
Dec. 6 Triangular at Cloquet
Dec. 15 Quad Tourney at Isle
Dec. 16-17 Tournament at Pequot Lakes
Dec. 20 Quad Tourney at Holdingford
Jan. 7 Meet vs. Mora at Mora
Jan. 13 Triangular at Braham
Jan. 17 Triangular at Staples
Jan. 19 Quad Tourney at Spectrum
Jan. 21 Tournament at St. Croix Lutheran
Jan. 26 Quad Tourney at Aitkin
Jan. 31 Quad Tourney at Deer River
Feb. 4 Tournament at St. Croix Lutheran
Feb. 10 GRC Tournament at Isle
Mille Lacs boys basketball
Dec. 2 vs Swanville at Onamia
Dec. 5 vs East Central at East Central
Dec. 9 vs Ogilvie at Ogilvie
Dec. 12 vs Wrenshall at Wrenshall
Dec. 15 vs Hill City at Hill City
Dec. 20 vs Barnum at Isle
Dec. 28-29 Tournament at Aitkin
Jan. 3 vs Pine City at Pine City
Jan. 5 vs Hinckley-Fin. at Isle
Jan. 10 vs St. John’s Prep at St. John’s
Jan. 13 vs Braham at Onamia
Jan. 17 vs Ogilvie at Isle (1 p.m.)
Jan. 20 vs Rush City at Rush City
Jan. 24 vs Floodwood at Onamia
Jan. 27 vs East Central at Onamia
Jan. 30 vs Verndale at Verndale
Feb. 2 vs Pine City at Isle
Feb. 9 vs Hinckley-Fin. at Hinckley
Feb. 14 vs Braham at Braham
Feb. 17 vs Rush City at Onamia
Feb. 21 vs Upsala at Upsala
Feb. 23 vs Northland at Northland Com.
Feb. 24 vs Cromwell-Wright at Onamia
Feb. 28 vs McGregor at McGregor
Mar. 3 vs Sebeka at Isle
Mille Lacs girls basketball
Dec. 1 vs Mora at Isle
Dec. 6 vs East Central at East Central
Dec. 9 vs Ogilvie at Onamia
Dec. 13 vs Aitkin at Isle
Dec. 16-17 Tournament at Isle
Jan. 3 vs Pine City at Onamia
Jan. 6 vs Hinckley-Fin. at Onamia
Jan. 10 vs Bertha-Hewitt at Isle
Jan. 12 vs Braham at Braham
Jan. 13 vs Hill City at Isle
Jan. 19 vs Ogilvie at Ogilvie (1 p.m.)
Jan. 24 vs Upsala at Upsala
Jan. 26 vs East Central at Isle
Jan. 30 vs Wrenshall at Wrenshall
Feb. 2 vs Swanville at Swanville
Feb. 3 vs Pine City at Pine City
Feb. 7 vs Barnum at Isle
Feb. 10 vs Hinckley-Fin. at Hinckley
Feb. 13 vs Long Prairie at Long Prairie
Feb. 16 vs Braham at Onamia
Feb. 17 vs Rush City at Onamia
Feb. 21 vs St. John’s Prep at Onamia
Feb. 23 vs McGregor at Isle
