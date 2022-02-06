Coming off securing the Great River Conference championship in mid-January, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team spent the final two weeks of January, 2022 taking on some of the state’s best Class A and Class AA teams.
Week One
The Raiders went 2-3 on the third week in January, and moved their overall record at an impressive 10-5.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Raiders traveled to Walker to compete in a quadrangular meet.
In the first match of the evening, the Raiders overpowered the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, 69-10. Creedon Spengler, Zach Remer and Carter Adickes got the squad going with first-period pins.
Sam Hebisen added his first ever varsity pin at 132-pounds to keep the Raiders rolling and Landyn Remer added a pin at 145-pounds to help lead the way for the Raiders.
In the second match, the Raiders squared off against the hosting Walker Wolves and came away with a 48-31 victory. Walker spotted the Raiders a handful of forfeits and Chris Ecker earned a pin at 170-pounds to help ensure the Mille Lacs victory.
In the final match of the evening, the Raiders faced a tough opponent in the Holdingford Huskers and fell, 52-24.
Creedon Spengler and Zach Remer each picked up their second pins of the evening to start the Raider scoring, but Holdingford rattled off six straight wins before Daniel Miller grabbed an 11-4 decision to notch his second win of the night. Joe Bistodeau and Jake Wind finished off the night with a pair of wins.
On Friday, Jan. 21, the Raiders traveled to Mora to take on the Mora Mustangs and the Pierz Pioneers.The competition was tough and the Raiders came up short, dropping both matches.
The state-ranked, Class AA Mustangs proved to be too much for the visiting Raiders and won, 69-10. Zach Remer and Daniel Miller were the lone winners in the match, earning a major decision and a pin.
In the second match, the Raiders wrestled better, but came up short, 58-24. Zach Remer and Carter Adickes got the team going with a pair of six-pointers, but then Pierz put together a string of six wins to grab a 28-point lead. Daniel Miller and Jake Wind each added a pin to round out the Raider scoring.
Week Two
The Raiders stayed busy during the final week of the month, with meets on Jan. 25, 27 and 29, which included wrestling eight matches and coming away with five wins.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Raiders faced two stiff opponents and came away empty handed as they dropped a match to Royalton 61-10. Royalton is the number four ranked team in Class A and handled the Raiders easily. Zach Remer and Daniel Miller were the only Raiders to grab wins in the dual. The second match pitted the Raiders against the Aitkin Gobblers. The Raiders wrestled much better but still fell, 54-26. Creedon Spengler, Zach Remer and Jake Wind all earned wins in the losing battle.
Thursday night, Jan. 27, the Mille Lacs squad traveled to Spectrum and took on the hosting Spectrum Sting and the Trinity River Ridge Trihawks. The Raiders took down the Sting, 66-18. Carter Adickes, Cam Wilkes, Bailey Geist and Daniel Miller led the team with pins. The Raiders stayed hot in the second match and beat the Trihawks 58-21. This time, Creedon Spengler, Chase Calander and Tucker Strecker got the Raiders going by way of pins.
St. Croix Lutheran hosted a five team round robin tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, and the Raiders were able to win three of the four matches they wrestled.
The Raiders manhandled the host team, 63-18. Spengler, Adickes, and Geist all got pins in the winning effort.
In the second round, Mille Lacs blanked Kingdom Prep, 84-0. Daniel Miller and Alex Gracia earned pins for the team in the blowout.
The Raiders then pummeled Fox Valley Lutheran, 78-6. A slew of Raiders picked up pins along the way including Landyn Remer, Chase Calander, Chris Ecker Joe Bistodeau and Finn Scheidweiler.
In the final match of the afternoon, the Raiders dropped a close match to a tough Class AA team from Cannon Falls, 44-30. After falling behind 19-0, the Raiders made a nice comeback, getting three wins in a row from Tucker Haggberg, Cam Wilkes and Tucker Strecker to pull within one point. However Cannon Falls won five of the last seven bouts to close out the duel.
The highlight of the day came when Daniel Miller won his 100th career match against Cannon Falls with a fall in 1:01. Daniel is the 19th Raider to achieve this feat.
