Champs

The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team placed second among the eight teams that competed in the Rush City Invitational Tournament on Dec. 3. The Raiders finished just one point behind first place Deer River. Top place-winners for Mille Lacs pictured above included: (left to right) Landyn Remer - second Place, and Creeden Spengler, Zack Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes who each placed first.

 Photo by shelly lamke

In their first tournament action of the season, the Mille Lacs Raiders grapplers turned in a fine performance at the Tiger Invitational in Rush City, grabbing four individual titles and a second place team trophy, falling to Deer River by one point, 197.5 to 196.5.

