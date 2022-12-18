The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team placed second among the eight teams that competed in the Rush City Invitational Tournament on Dec. 3. The Raiders finished just one point behind first place Deer River. Top place-winners for Mille Lacs pictured above included: (left to right) Landyn Remer - second Place, and Creeden Spengler, Zack Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes who each placed first.
In their first tournament action of the season, the Mille Lacs Raiders grapplers turned in a fine performance at the Tiger Invitational in Rush City, grabbing four individual titles and a second place team trophy, falling to Deer River by one point, 197.5 to 196.5.
The team was led by Creeden Spengler, Zack Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes who all came away with first place medals (see photo above).
Spengler won an exciting match in the finals against his state-ranked Deer River opponent with a dominant performance.
Remer pinned his way through the day, finishing with a 42-second fall in the finals.
Schmid opened the day with a pin and a tech fall before finishing off his state-ranked Ogilvie opponent in the finals, 6-0.
Adickes pinned his way through the day, earning all three falls in a combined time of 3:57.
Landyn Remer made the finals at 152, but came up just short and took second place.
Vincent Schmid, Cam Wilkes, Bailey Geist and Xavier Bullen all earned three wins on the day and brought home third-place ribbons.
Chase Calander took fourth and Will Skogen stepped in and earned fifth place.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Raiders traveled north to take on their GRC opponents the Cloquet Lumberjacks and the Proctor Hermantown Rails.
The Raiders dominated from the start and took out the Lumberjacks 60-14 and Proctor 65-12.
Leading the way for the team were Vincent Schmid, Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid, Landyn Remer, Hudson Mann, Cam Wilkes, and Chris Ecker.
The two wins left the Raiders with a 4-0 overall record and put them at 3-0 in the Great River Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.