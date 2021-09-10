With cautious optimism, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adjusting some wildfire-related restrictions in Minnesota due to improved field conditions beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
The new Class III restrictions affect the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. These restrictions do not apply to tribal lands. Under these restrictions:
• No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all state, county, or private lands. Camping stoves are permitted.
• Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed.
• No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.
• Open burning permits are restricted.
• State-mandated burning restrictions are being lifted in all or part of 19 counties, and restrictions are being reduced in all or part of 16 additional counties. These changes reflect reduced wildfire risks overall, while also recognizing that wildfire danger remains high in much of north and central Minnesota. Continued vigilance is needed to protect the life and property of Minnesotans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.