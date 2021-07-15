Two weeks ago the Isle Fire Department held a fundraiser with a pancake breakfast and motorcycle ride. There were 31 bikes at the motorcycle ride and the pancake breakfast served around 220 people with $2400 raised for the department. Raffle Winner’s were Rainy Orazem (Can-AM Defender); Michele Haggberg (Winchester); Matt Sluis (Benelli); Mark Pfaff (Ruger); and Shawn Sorce ($500 Cash).
