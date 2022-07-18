Timothy Charles Bendtsen, now 36, was arraigned on felony charges last week in Mille Lacs County District Court, in connection with a crash in August 2020 in Wahkon that caused substantial bodily harm to another person.
Bendtsen allegedly drove an ATV into the path of an oncoming vehicle pulling a boat and trailer, injuring himself and his passenger, while under the influence of alcohol.
He was charged with two felony counts, both for criminal vehicular operation while having an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher and causing substantial bodily harm. Both charges could result in five years in prison or $10,000 fine, or both.
According to the official court records, the crash and investigation transpired as follows:
On August 29, 2020, a Minnesota State Trooper responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of Highway 27 and Schubert Street in Wahkon. Upon arrival, the trooper observed a Polaris Razor ATV in the middle of the intersection with significant front-end damage. Isle Fire Department, Mille Lacs County deputies, and medics were working on extricating the two occupants of the ATV. The trooper also observed a boat in the eastbound ditch, and a white Chevrolet Silverado with an attached boat trailer parked on the westbound shoulder with significant passenger side damage.
The trooper, Shaun Stang, first spoke with the driver of the Silverado, identified in the criminal charges as D.B., who stated he was the sole occupant of the truck at the time of the crash and was traveling west on Highway 27, towing the boat on the trailer when he felt something push the trailer to the left. At that time, he realized something hit his boat and trailer and pulled to the shoulder. D.B. did not see a vehicle in the intersection of Schubert Street when he was approaching. Trooper Stang observed heavy damage to the passenger side of the boat and trailer, including red paint and rubber transfer on both. There was no damage to the truck, and D.B. did not report any injuries from the crash.
The trooper photographed the ATV after the driver, identified as Timothy Charles Bendtsen, and the passenger, Z.K., were removed. Evidence on the scene suggested the ATV failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and, as a result, ran into the side of the boat and trailer. Trooper Stang was informed by deputies on scene that Bendtsen had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his area of the vehicle, and Trooper Stang observed beer cans strewn about the intersection that appeared to have come from the ATV.
Trooper Stang applied for a search warrant for a blood sample from Bendtsen, and the warrant was signed by a judge. Since Bendtsen had been transported to St. Cloud Hospital because of his injuries, another trooper executed the search warrant at the hospital. The final testing results showed an alcohol concentration of 0.086.
The ATV passenger, Z.K., was transported to North Memorial Hospital via helicopter due to injuries he sustained, which included a fractured right femur.
