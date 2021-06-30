Randy Duane Fladebo, age 66, formerly of Brainerd, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his brother’s home in St. Stephen, Minnesota. He was born on July 17, 1954, in Isle, Minn., to Duane and Helen (Tanglen) Fladebo.
He married Laura (Laurie) Samuelson on September 20, 1975, and they had two children together, Adam and Nicole. Laurie lost her fight with leukemia on March 17, 1985, and left Randy without the love of his life. He found companionship again with Victoria Frye and they married on September 22, 1993.
Randy graduated from Isle High School and studied music at Brainerd Community College. He was known as a master of the drum set, and earned the nickname “Animal.” He worked with dozens of bands all over Minnesota as a drummer, and his long-term projects included Wyld Ryce and the Buzzardz. He taught lessons at Bridge of Harmony and his love for rock ‘n’ roll live performance was infectious. He also loved fishing and hunting, especially up at deer camp with his family. He earned a living with his drywall business, Randy’s Interiors, and was sought after by contractors for his quick, exacting work.
Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving son, father, and grandfather, who wanted nothing more than for his children and grandchildren to live happy and fulfilling lives.
He is survived by his son, Adam (Laurel Hall) Fladebo of Brainerd, and daughter, Nicole Fladebo of Brainerd, grandchildren Izabell and Zackery Theien, his mother, and siblings Danny (Joan) Fladebo, Cindy (Eddy) Lyback, Becky (Scot) Allen, Brian (Mai) Fladebo, and Tammy (Hamid) Maidi, 9 nieces and nephews, as well as 7 stepchildren and former wife Vicki Fladebo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie, and his father, Duane.
A Celebration of Randy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow.
