Raymond Darrel Westling passed away at the Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on Friday, June 25, 2021 with his family by his side. Ray was married to Gloria Ann (Thomsen) Westling on June 9, 1962 making 59 years earlier this month. He and Gloria lived in McGrath MN.
He was one of 12 children born to Olaf Arnold Westling and Ella (Parker) Westling on March 4, 1935 in Opstead, Minn. and moved to Malmo, Minn. for his childhood. He attended Malmo school and graduated from Aitkin High School. Ray served in the Army, leaving on a medical discharge. After marrying Gloria, they lived in McGrath Minn., then Warman (Mora) Minn., and then back to McGrath again. Ray was a painter and active in the McGrath community including his faith at Grace Lutheran Church.
Ray loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, going to his cabin, country music and dancing, 4-wheeling, working in his flower gardens, making wine, visiting with family across the street, and traveling with family and flying on airplanes. It appears the Blue Angels flew in to give him quite the sendoff in Duluth when he passed away. Ray loved life, had a great sense of humor and was always joking around with everyone!
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, his two daughters, Gail (Martin) McGuire of Wyoming, MN and Colleen Koran of McGrath, MN as well as over 30 foster children, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister, Ardis (Richard) Haslach of Shoreview MN, one brother, Roger Westling of Hinckley, MN, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in McGrath with Pastor John Thomson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora as well as one hour prior to the service. Music is being provided by Michelle Seefeld and Pastor Robert DeYoung. Casketbearers are Stephen Murner, Terry Murner Jr., Terra Bastolich, Anita Olson, Staci McGuire ad Scott Clark. Honorary Casketbearers are Gerald Walters, Ronald Thomsen, Roger Westling, Richard Haslach, Brian Clark and Robin Clark. Burial will be at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in McGrath, Minn.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
