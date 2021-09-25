October marks my second year as director for the Onamia Depot Library. It is an interesting and fulfilling experience. Little did I know I would ever be working in a library. I am pretty sure my former high school teachers would not have envisioned that in a million years. Working at the library has given me a new appreciation for reading and libraries. Most of us take reading for granted; we have been reading since we started school. I often look through the books and then end up with a stack bigger than I can read in a reasonable amount of time. Reading gives us information, entertainment, temporary escape, and pleasure.
Libraries have taken a hit since the invention of computers, tablets, and cell phones. Not that the devices aren’t fantastic and useful, but there is something soothing about cuddling up with a book. When looking up the definition of “Library Users,” they are defined as those who seek and use the information to meet their own informational needs. That does include books and of course the use of computers. Patrons come in to the library to use computers, often they do not have access to other computers. Many using computers are seeking information for education, employment applications or government forms. Some use the computers for research, job applications, taxes, internet searches, email, games, and more.
Some patrons come in looking for just the right book to suit them. One can wander around from fiction to non-fiction, history, classics, and memoirs, choosing what fits your mood. Walking through the library, looking at the many choices and then deciding which to read, one gets lost in time. Before you know it, time has gone by and it’s time to decide what book to check out.
Many age groups come to the library. From young to old, all that enter seem to be delighted to be there. Recently a small group from the community started a story-time hour for children on Saturday mornings. They lead the children in song, teach sign language, read stories, and provide art projects. The children, from pre-school to elementary are learning while having fun activities to participate in.
My favorite group coming to the library is the elderly. They are excited to check out books that allow them to have reading adventures. Sometimes they talk about how they were once a part of that history they are reading about. Visiting with them about these stories provides us with a better understanding of the challenges they once experienced. Some are checking out books, DVD’s or audio books just for pleasure, helping them pass time.
Our local volunteers are the most valuable resource of the library. Their love of books, reading and helping people obtain knowledge is vital to a successful library experience. Whether it be helping people pick out a book, assisting with computer operation, fund raisers and special events, it could not be done without their dedication to those tasks.
So, this article has turned out to be a bit of a commercial for the library and reading; I shamelessly admit to that. Find the time when you can to visit a library and enjoy a good book.
Margaret Willis is a Messenger contributing writer and the Onamia Depot library director.
