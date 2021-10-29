At this point in the season, the walleye catch rates have leveled off and as of Sept. 15, there have been 52,121 pounds of walleye tallied against the 87,800 pound quota – a mere 25 pounds for the period. As far as the quota goes, things are looking really good for the rest of the fall season on the big lake.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich said in a recent email, “September 1 through 15 pressure was the lowest measured since the beginning of the open water season in May, which isn’t unusual. Walleye catch rates continue to be low, and based on conversations with resort operators, it seems a lot of the pressure was directed at smallmouth bass. Not much of a surprise there, as smallmouth bass fishing had an excellent success rate. Walleye kill remains below 60% of the state share of the harvestable surplus. Mean water temperature through the period was 69 degrees.”
As of Sept. 16, anglers have also been able to again harvest one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches until Dec. 1 when the regulations will be put forth for the winter season. Also as of Sept. 16 was the extended night fishing hours. The 10 p.m. night ban has been increased by two hours and anglers can fish until midnight.
The DNR’s post mortality number of walleyes (fish that die after being caught and released) for the first half of September was down with only 25 pounds compared to 486 pounds the last half of August. The average weight of each fish was just under a pound and a half. That weight would more than likely be a fish that is well under the current slot size.
Angler hours were down again with 13,902 compared to 21,317 for the last two weeks of Aug. The total number of walleye was well down again for this period with only 258 fish for 372 pounds compared to 2,565 fish for 4,569 pounds the previous period. Again, the average weight was a little under a pound and a half, slightly smaller than the previous period.
As for other species, perch were non-existent with no fish reported compared to 155 fish weighing 41 pounds averaging a little over 4 ounces each the previous period. Smallmouth skyrocketed with 9,292 fish reported and averaged an impressive three pounds each compared to 2,714 fish for the previous period.
Interestingly, there has still not been a largemouth bass reportedly caught since June. There were no rock bass reported for this period either, which is the same as the previous period.
Northern pike were down again with 172 fish for 1,618 pounds but averaging an impressive nine and a half pounds reported compared to 223 fish caught for 1,009 pounds that averaged only four and a half pounds for the previous period. Interestingly, again, there were no sunfish and crappies reported during this period. The last time a sunfish was reported was in the first two weeks of June, and the last time a crappie was reported was back in May.
Another interesting note in the data was again the muskie numbers. There were no fish reported again for this period – a very well known time to be catching these toothy critters. And there were no fish reported for the previous period either that was equally as good.
No tullibee, burbot or bullhead have been reported so far this open water season.
This creel data is information gathered from anglers at public and some select private accesses when they come in from fishing. It entails questions like: How long were you fishing? How many, and of what species did you catch? What size were they? Did you harvest any species? Did you catch and release any species? From this information, the DNR will interpolate that data into how many fishermen they determine to have been on the lake during that time period and come up with the number of total fish they think have been caught, whether harvested or released.
