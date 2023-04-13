Prior to the annual Onamia Community Easter Egg Fun Day, members of the Onamia Civic Association, including Virgil Wind, Carrie Vesel, Shannon Milender and Jen Larson posed next to some of the 150 prizes awarded the over 150 children who attended the event last week.
Part of the Fun Day experience was the “Candy Dash” where kids (including five-year-old Kalli Jensen) filled their Easter baskets with goodies they found on the OHS gym floor.
Photo by Bob Statz
Two-year-old Antonelle Ortley was one of 155 children who took part in the “Candy Dash” event at Onamia’s Easter Fun Day.
Photo by Bob Statz
Four-year-old, Abby Funk of Foreston, had her face painted as part of the fun events offered children who attended the Easter Fun Day in Onamia last Saturday.
Photo by Bob Statz
Emma Walker sported her bunny ears as she sat on Easter Bunny’s lap during the Fun Day celebration in Onamia.
Photo by Bob Statz
Prizes and fun for everyone
Over 250 patrons, including 155 children, attended the annual Onamia Community Easter Egg Fun Day staged at Onamia schools on Saturday, April 8.
The event was sponsored by the Onamia Area Civic Association along with the Onamia Lions Club and featured a candy dash for children 4-12, followed by a number of games scattered through the hallways of the elementary and high schools, along with picture opportunities with Easter Bunny.
During the middle of the festivities, families were treated to a free lunch courtesy of the Onamia Lions Club.
Following the games and lunch, patrons were invited back to the gym for the presentation of over 150 prizes, including 21 bicycles, 50 bike helmets donated by the Mille Lacs Health System Area Foundation and over 50 Easter baskets.
The bikes and baskets were funded in part from local donors, including private citizens and area businesses. Because of the high number of prizes, virtually every child left the gym with a prize.
The event was MC’d by Onamia School Board chair, Virgil Wind.
