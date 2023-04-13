Mille Lacs-Nexus

Graduation is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Onamia Academy with five graduates at this time. “Of the five graduates, four are planning to go to college, which is exciting for us because we’ve never had that many planning to go to college,” Principal Jennifer Stumpf reported to the Onamia School Board.

