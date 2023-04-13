Graduation is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Onamia Academy with five graduates at this time. “Of the five graduates, four are planning to go to college, which is exciting for us because we’ve never had that many planning to go to college,” Principal Jennifer Stumpf reported to the Onamia School Board.
Students at OA recently ended their “I Love to Read” month with a wrap up event of a “Pie in the Face” for any students that read over 1,000 minutes in the month of February. “We invited Nexus staff to join us and had 12 Nexus staff and five school staff volunteer to be pied. It was a great event. I think more of the Nexus staff was pied than the school staff, but we had a lot of fun,” Stumpf said.
Onamia Board treasurer Lisa Anderson asked how many students participated. Stumpf replied that 17 students got to pie. ”Then we had some students who had good behavior on a higher level and got to pie twice.”
OA had six 11th graders take the ACT test at the high school on March 6, and Stumpf said students are preparing to take the MCAs in April and May. OA had their spring break two weeks ago. “The staff are rejuvenated and ready for the last part of the year. It’s been really good since we came back from spring break,” Stumpf said.
OA is starting to plan for next school year by looking at their staffing and student needs, as well as the 2023/24 calendar. “We have posted for social studies, English, special education, math, and phy ed teaching positions for the 2023/24 school year.” Stumpf said they have interviewed for English and social studies positions already and had great candidates, and she is happy to see people wanting to come and work for them when there is a teacher shortage.
Stumpf gave a big shout out to the OA staff. “The staff have been wonderful at the Academy over the last month, as we have had several staff out on leave and out sick. Staff have had to cover for each other and lose their prep (time) multiple times due to absences. We appreciate having Jeff Walz come over and sub during the absences and Jim Stott is an amazing teacher sub for us.”
Stumpf went on, “We also have Sharon Maunula who is a para sub and picks up for us whenever she can. I’m very thankful for all the staff at the Academy and everything they do to support each other and the students.”
