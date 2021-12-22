The storm that rolled through the state the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15, was very abnormal for this late in December in the state.
It was a storm that was very reminiscent of mid-summer - not early winter. The storm brought with it record setting high temperatures in front of it, as well as the first December tornado ever recorded in the state.
According to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities, a tornado was confirmed northwest of Albert Lea in Hartland. This is the first tornado ever reported in the state during the month of December according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.
The storm wreaked havoc over Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin and brought with it severe winds and violent thunderstorms and lightning. Thousands of people (mostly in the southern areas) were without power by morning.
The Mille Lacs area received high winds, rain and thunderstorms as well, as Mother Nature decided to open up the big lake again.
The main portion of Mille Lacs Lake had just locked up the evening of December 6 and was developing ice nicely with the subzero temperatures that followed the previous storm. Luckily the area missed the big snowfall that the southern portion of the state received from that storm.
There was talk of 4-5 inches of strong clear snow free ice as of the weekend of Dec. 11, and ice fishermen came out in droves to take advantage of the fresh ice.
That has all changed now. With the ferocious northwest and west winds overnight on Dec. 15, most of the north and west sides of the lake opened back up. Social media lit up the next morning as people were wondering what may have happened to the lake during the storm. People on the lake chimed in with these reports:
From the west side, one person said: “Looking out from Browns Point it’s open water as far as you can see to the north and the south.”
From the northwest corner of the lake: “Not good looking out from the N.W. corner this morning. Hard to tell how far out with the snow currently falling, but all I’m seeing is open water.”
From the north end: “On the north end by the Wealthwood public access I see open water and waves crashing in.”
From the northeast corner came this report: “Can’t see too far, but the ice looks intact in the Malmo area.”
From Big Point on the east side: “On the north edge of Big Point, maybe a few small openings (of water) but mostly a bunch of ice pushed up.”
And from Mac’s Twin Bay area on the east side came this report: “The ice was banging all night. It sounded like a tree falling on our house like 50 times.”
Overall, sounds like the north and west sides of the lake were affected the most. This is redolent of 2011 when the lake froze in early December but then opened up again a couple weeks later. That year the lake did not fully freeze until mid-January. Hopefully that won’t be the case this year.
With the looks of the long term forecast, it’s supposed to stay cold for the foreseeable future, and as of Dec. 18, the main lake appears to have frozen over again. The biggest problem will be where the old ice meets the new ice. It could go from 7-10 inches or more at the mouth of the bays to 3 or 4 inches or less of the new ice in one step. And you never know where that line is because it will all look the same on the surface.
So with this latest development, it is one more reason to be extra careful on Mille Lacs this ice season. Paying a resort for access is by far the safest bet, as they check the ice conditions on a daily basis and can point you in a safe direction, or tell you it’s just not safe yet.
But as the DNR always says, “No ice is considered safe ice,” so caution must be exercised every time out due to the ever changing conditions. For some parting words about ice - an old guy in town once told me his father told him, “When they’re driving out on the ice, it’s probably safe enough to walk out.”
