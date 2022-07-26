Erik Jacobson

Erik Jacobson

I read a good rant online the other day that an angler had written about how clueless some recreational boaters can be when recreating near people fishing. A lot of his points hit home as I have experienced my share of dealing with recreational boaters while fishing as well. So, here’s a couple tidbits to chew on.

News flash - anglers don’t like recreational boaters coming close to them. The lake is plenty big for both, but why do some boaters insist on coming so close? Then they smile and wave like we’re all in the same club. But let me be clear - we’re not. You’re in the recreational club, we’re in the anglers’ club. The two clubs generally don’t get along - and probably never will, because all it takes is a couple bad apples to ruin the whole bunch. 

