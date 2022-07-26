I read a good rant online the other day that an angler had written about how clueless some recreational boaters can be when recreating near people fishing. A lot of his points hit home as I have experienced my share of dealing with recreational boaters while fishing as well. So, here’s a couple tidbits to chew on.
News flash - anglers don’t like recreational boaters coming close to them. The lake is plenty big for both, but why do some boaters insist on coming so close? Then they smile and wave like we’re all in the same club. But let me be clear - we’re not. You’re in the recreational club, we’re in the anglers’ club. The two clubs generally don’t get along - and probably never will, because all it takes is a couple bad apples to ruin the whole bunch.
I do both. I recreate, and I fish. But when I’m out recreating, I consciously stay away from anglers, because I know how annoying that can be and I’m not going to be “that guy.”
I mean does the course you’re driving really matter when you’re recreating? Aren’t you just out there cruising around anyway? There’s no reason the driver of a recreational boat can’t alter their course and keep a respectful distance from anglers. It’s simply a conscious choice.
I don’t know what it is about non-angler recreational boaters, but it’s like they want to be seen - especially jet skiers (don’t get me started). But let me again be clear - anglers don’t want to see you up close. Heck, anglers don’t want to see other anglers - much less a bunch of recreaters coming by too close and waving. So, if an angler doesn’t wave back, now you know why.
Let me point out a couple things here from an angler’s standpoint. It’s very easy to see someone that is fishing - you just must be conscious of it. Generally, they are moving very slowly (or not at all), and they have fishing poles in their hands, any boat driver should be able to figure that out if they’re watching what’s going on around them.
When you see people fishing, simply stay away from them. They are not your fellow boaters out there just cruising around waving at each other. They are trying to catch a fish and they don’t need a boat coming close by when there is the rest of the lake to cruise around on.
There’s no reason - especially on a lake the size of Mille Lacs - that everyone can’t just stay away from each other and have a good time doing it.
Here’s a couple things recreational boaters should know:
Don’t ever drive between shore and a fisherman - that is very rude, go out and around. Unless of course you’re trying to get to your dock.
Don’t ever drive straight at another boat - even if you think they are far enough away. No one likes to look up and see another boat bearing down on them.
If an angler is trolling (visible fishing rods over the sides, moving at a slow pace), don’t cut across the back of their boat, there are lines back there and you’ll probably get rightfully yelled at.
If you’re pulling a tube or skier, or wakesurfing, find a place that is not crowded with other boats - especially anglers. It’s a big lake, use it. Plus, it’s a lot less dangerous than doing it in a crowded area.
If you’re jet skiing, stay away from shore - you’re probably annoying the neighbors anyway, and especially stay away from anglers. Anglers don’t care what you’re doing, they don’t think you look cool, and they usually just wish you would get away from them. So, parents - if you have young riders, please tell them to be respectful out on the water and keep their distance from shore and anglers.
Lastly, some basic right of way laws that unfortunately some boaters are unaware of: While under power, the boater on your right has the right of way - you are supposed to yield to them. The slower boater has the right of way as well. Just lately a fishing guide got “rear ended” by another boat that sounded like it was completely preventable. It’s your responsibility to watch out for slower moving boaters in front of you.
Now what I just wrote seems like common sense to me, but it’s clearly not. So, let’s all just try to have fun out there, skip the drama, and stay away from each other on the water.
