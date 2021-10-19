The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. In addition, blood donor turnout decreased by about 10% as summer came to an end. While donations have dropped, hospital demand for blood remains strong. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients this fall.
Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.
The below news release further details the need for blood and calls attention to the importance of blood donations for those undergoing breast cancer treatment during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The following resources are available for download to help urge the community to give:
B-roll video, featuring blood donors and blood drive safety practices
Social media messages and graphics, live-read PSA scripts and photos
If you would like to set up an interview or need additional information, please let me know. Thank you for your support and consideration
susan.thesenga@redcross.org 651-895-7542
