The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to “Give Blood to Give Time” and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
According to the American Cancer Society, many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With procedures resuming, blood donations are critical for cancer treatments. Unfortunately, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors give as the nation begins to climb out of this pandemic.
The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for eligible donors to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met.
Only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood. It is vital that more people donate blood and platelets regularly to meet that need.
To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
