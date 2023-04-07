According to the Red Lake Nation News (RLNN), Red Lake Nation tribal leaders in northern Minnesota say they are going to the U.S. Department of Interior with a longstanding grievance over boundary lines in an attempt to bring all of Upper Red Lake under their control.
Currently the Band has the rights to all of Lower Red and a 60% share of Upper Red that includes the western side. State anglers come in droves to fish the states 40% share on the east side as well as out of state anglers.
According to a DNR estimate, state anglers amassed 1.9 million angling hours on Red Lake in 2022 with an estimated harvest of 237,000 pounds of walleyes. The most recent bag limit on Red was a three walleye possession with one over 17 inches.
RLNN went on to say: Al Pemberton, director of the Red Lake Department of Natural Resources, told the Star Tribune that lawyers recently took the tribe’s concerns to Washington, D.C. He said deep-seated resentment remains over a redrawing of reservation boundaries that excluded the eastern shore.
He says the mapping violated a land agreement Red Lake chiefs made with the federal government around the turn of the century, Pemberton said. The new map drew a north-south line through Upper Red Lake, leaving water east of the line in the hands of the (Minnesota) state government.
All of Lower Red Lake and the western 60% of Upper Red Lake are inside the reservation and generally off-limits to state-licensed anglers.
Pemberton said his own great-grandfather, Peter Graves, is among Band members who over time have tried to restore the eastern boundary of the reservation to extend one mile around all of Upper Red Lake. According to Pemberton, that’s the deal Red Lake chiefs brokered with the federal government, only to have the eastern boundary line drawn well inside the eastern shoreline of Upper Red.
Largest lake in the state
Red Lake is a total of 288,800 acres and is not only the largest inland lake in Minnesota, but also the largest lake in the U.S. contained in one state. The upper portion is 120,000 acres. To put this in proportion, Mille Lacs Lake is the second largest lake in the state at 132,516 acres.
The big crash
Red Lake is in the top three walleye destinations in the state along with Lake of the Woods and Mille Lacs. It’s historically known for the walleye crash that started in the late 80s and bottomed out in the mid 90s. The crash was due mainly to commercial netting, but there was also subsistence netting and state recreational angling at the time as well.
By the mid 90s the giant lake was apparently fished out, and that news took a lot of people by surprise considering the massive size of the lake. In 1999 a “Memorandum of Agreement” was signed between the state and the Band and that put in play a very aggressive restocking plan.
The re-building of Red
According to a graph on the Red Lake walleye management by the American Fisheries Society, by the early 2000s both the upper and lower lakes were already back to over 40 pounds of walleye per acre. After a seven year ban on walleye fishing, in 2006 fishing resumed on the state’s portion of the upper lake with a new harvest plan in place that was going to be carefully monitored. 2007 was the first full season of fishing and the DNR estimated there were a total of 830,000 angling hours and a total harvest of 100,000 pounds.
Radio silence to DNR
RLNN also noted that DNR Communications Director Gail Nosek said the state agency has received no communication from the Band, nor has the DNR asked tribal officials what’s happening. “Delineation of reservation boundaries is not a natural resources issue in our purview right now,” she said. “This is an issue for the federal, tribal, and state government – not DNR as an individual state agency – to connect on at this point. Should this go forward it would involve more than just one agency in the state,” Nosek said.
Band wants to protect the lake
Pemberton went on to say the issue of control over Upper Red Lake was discussed publicly by the tribe several years ago when zebra mussel larvae were discovered in Upper Red Lake. Pemberton said tribal leaders can’t currently protect the lake from the introduction of aquatic invasive species by Upper Red Lake boaters. Tons of human waste discarded in winter by ice anglers on Upper Red Lake is another problem, he said.
The popularity of the upper lake by state anglers is undisputed and according to the DNR surveys, anglers average 1.93 million angler hours per year. Since 2006, the DNR estimates that anglers on Upper Red have collectively harvested 2.8 million pounds of walleyes.
