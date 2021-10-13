Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV) held an Ojibwe blessing at the future site of Red Willow Estates at 36200 Highway 169 in Onamia on October 8. Red Willow Estates is a 30- unit townhome community offering 22 two-bedroom, one- and one-half bath units, and 8 three-bedroom, one- and one-half bath units. All homes will have a one- or two-car attached garage along with energy efficient features and appliances.
MLCV has partnered with Artekta Architects from Fargo, North Dakota and Hy-Tec Construction from Brainerd, Minnesota to design and build this project. The project will include many amenities including a connection to the Soo Line recreation trail, Ojibwe-inspired landscaping themes, a raised-bed community garden area, a basketball court, a playground, and an outdoor community gathering area with grills and a fire pit, benches, picnic tables and a covered shelter. The team will be using innovative construction techniques, which include manufacturing pieces of the buildings through Dynamic Homes in Detroit Lakes. Dynamic Homes has been producing homes for over 50 years and is owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The project is set to begin sitework this fall and complete construction by Winter 2022.
“Our team is excited to welcome 30 deserving families to their new homes in the heart of the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy,” says Julius Aubid, property manager for Circle Sage Property Management, who will be managing Red Willow Estates.
As a tribally-owned organization, MLCV has continuously advocated for investment in the communities it serves. Affordable housing has been a key priority in the area as over 60% of the workforce commutes up to 50 miles daily, resulting in approximately 72% of the jobs in the area filled by outside residents. MLCV believes in the power of shared well-being and is proud to contribute to the generational sustainability of rural Minnesota.
“MLCV has invested heavily in family-inspired amenities to make Red Willow Estates stand out as the model for rural Minnesota,” shares Dustin Goslin, vice president for business and economic development for MLCV. “We make our world a better place by trying to improve the well-being of every person and community we engage with. We believe business can be a force of good and keep that philosophy at the center of our work.”
Red Willow Estates is the second affordable housing project developed by MLCV. In 2018, the company completed a 28-unit townhome community called Lady Luck Estates in Hinckley. Like Lady Luck Estates, Red Willow Estates will be managed by Circle Sage Property Management. All units at both properties are open to anyone who meets income eligibility on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information, please visit www.mlcv.com<http://www.mlcv.com> or circlesage.com<http://www.circlesage.com>.
