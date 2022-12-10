Most of us understand that debt is something we come to live with in paying for a home mortgage, car loan, credit cards and major education and health care costs.
The amount of the nation’s total debt is the outstanding balance of expenses incurred over a given fiscal year. To pay this, the federal government borrows money by selling such things as Treasury bonds.
It is confusing to many of us, I acknowledge, sorting out the importance and implications regarding America’s annual deficit and long-term debt. The numbers are staggering.
The federal government’s debt in 2021 alone was $16 billion (nine zeros).
The long-term debt in America is the total amount of outstanding borrowing the federal government has accumulated in our history. In the most recent FiscalData report, America has a total of $31.28 trillion in such debt (12 zeros).
In 1776 during the Revolutionary War, the comparable amount was $75 million.
To pay off this long-term debt today, each American adult owes an average of $94,000. No doubt, the nation needs a comprehensive plan to create a more sustainable fiscal path. By reducing the debt load we are also lowering the nation’s inflation rate which in October was measured at 7.7%
A stronger economy means higher incomes, better standards of living, and a more feasible debt load.
At the present time, the debt is on track to exceed its World War II record as a share of the economy in 2028. Common sense dictates that America must stabilize and reduce the debt as a share of the economy.
If the nation fails to move in this direction, America is at increased risk of higher interest rates and slower growth. A comprehensive plan should prevent debt from rising any further as a share of the economy and, in the longer run, shrink long-term debt to a more manageable share of GDP.
Support of the Federal Reserve’s sometimes controversial effort to fight inflation should help steer us in the right direction, given the current challenges. By spreading the impact of inflation reduction across the economy, it reduces the likelihood and/or severity of recession. Such a thoughtful budget plan will also work to temper demand, boost supply, and lower prices.
Of concern is that three federal trust funds – used to finance Social Security, Medicare Hospital Insurance, and highway funding – are on track to be insolvent within the next 12 years. Any kind of federal budget plan should, over time, restore long-term solvency to these trust funds to improve the fiscal outlook and so that current workers and retirees know they can rely on these necessary programs.
Currently, the federal government spends $6 on the elderly for every $1 for children. Any plan should consider how to structure the budget and tax code more efficiently to better target resources where they are needed and can do the most good.
Lastly, policymakers and others who shape fiscal policy must support fairness and efficiency throughout the tax code and budget. A budget plan should not only reduce the gap between spending and revenue but also improve the way we tax and spend.
Chuck Slocum is president of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm. He can be reached at Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com. He used information provided by The Committee for a Responsible Budget in preparing this commentary.
