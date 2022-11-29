Suffering from chronic heartburn or acid reflux disease? Advanced technology and treatment is available right here in Aitkin.
Learn more at a “Solutions for Reflux and Heartburn” seminar on Tues., Dec. 13, 4 to 5 p.m., room E/F at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Dr. Andrew Loveitt, reflux specialist with the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center (MRHC), will provide an overview of the latest advances in diagnostics and treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He will discuss testing and innovative procedures available at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
Following the presentation, Physician Assistant Thomas Hirsch and Nurse Coordinator Dawn Harcey, also with MRHC, will be on hand to talk with seminar attendees about GERD symptoms and diagnostic testing and evaluation tools that are available.
GERD is caused by a weak valve between the esophagus and the stomach, which allows acid, bile and stomach contents, to flow into the esophagus. This creates heartburn and can cause damage to the lining of the esophagus, which can lead to esophageal cancer.
There is no cost for this program and a light meal will be served. Registration is required. Call Riverwood at (218) 927-2611 or email healthyliving@rwhealth.org
For information or to make an appointment for reflux and heartburn care, call MRHC Nurse Coordinator Dawn Harcey at 218-429-3930.
