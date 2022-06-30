Several of the north central Minnesota colleges offer law enforcement programs for anyone interested in pursuing a career in any of the public safety fields.
Central Lakes College in Brainerd offers a law enforcement skills certificate that makes students eligible to take the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Exam. Students who successfully complete the POST exam will be qualified to apply for employment with law enforcement agencies.
The college’s program website says this about the program:
“This unique program allows students to get an insider’s look into the career of law enforcement. CLC students get in the driver’s seat of new, state-of-the-art squad cars that come with the same software that officers use on the streets today. In this eight-week program, you’ll be trained in firearms, defense tactics, using a Taser, chemical aerosol, radar and using LIDAR. After earning your Law Enforcement Skills Certificate, along with a Criminal Justice A.A.S. Degree, Criminal Justice Certificate or Natural Resources Law enforcement, you’ll be ready to take the peace officer licensing exam.:
Other regional colleges that offer POST Board certified training include Alexandria Technical and Community College, Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, and St. Cloud State University. Other programs exist at many two-year and four-year institutions through the state. For a complete list, visit dps.mn.gov, and search for POST directory.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, overall employment of police officers and detectives is projected to grow by 7%. Some 67,100 job openings are projected each year nationwide, over the 2022 to 2030 decade. Currently, there are 9,200 police and sheriff’s patrol officers in Minnesota. Regarding the job outlook, the bureau says, “While a desire for public safety may result in a need for more officers, demand for employment is expected to vary depending on location, driven largely by local and state budgets. Even when crime rates fall, demand for police services to maintain public safety is expected to continue.”
Alexandria Technical and Community College offers an Associate Degree program, a transfer pathway AS degree, a career transition diploma and a law enforcement skills certificate.
The program’s focus is:
“Learn the knowledge necessary to effectively function as a peace officer and citizen while developing skills and characteristics necessary to successfully pass the POST Board examination and gain employment. Academic instruction is combined with a high degree of hands-on training essential to develop appropriate skills. Classroom learning is applied in hands-on settings utilizing actors, patrol vehicles, on-board computers, and radio. The equipment used is the same commonly used by the law enforcement profession.”
For information on Central Lakes College program: clcmn.edu
For information on Alexandria’s program: alextech.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.