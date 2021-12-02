Are you curious about the East Central Regional Arts grant programs?
Do you have questions like: When can I apply? What grant should I apply for? Is my art project eligible for a grant? How do I apply for a grant? What type of art projects are funded? What are the requirements to be eligible for funding?
Join us for a grant info session and we can help answer questions like this and many more.
The next grant deadlines to apply are February 1 and April 1. If you are in Minnesota’s Region 7E, the counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, art grant funds are available now.
The arts council is offering grant information sessions for December and January. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes.
Grant information sessions for artists who want to learn about funding available for the upcoming grant deadlines will be online via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 3- 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 10-11 a.m.
Anyone who is with an art group, non-profit, school, or public entity and wants to learn about funding available for your organization’s art project for the upcoming ECRAC grant deadlines. These information sessions will be online via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Katina Eklund, Grant Program Officer, East Central Regional Arts Council, at grantinfo@ecrac.org or by calling 320-591-7034. The links to the Zoom meetings can be emailed to you or found on the ECRAC Website: ecrac.org.
