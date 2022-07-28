For the Love of Loons Storytime
East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors.
The event, called For the Love of Loons, features two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive, and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.
Kids will go home with a loon coloring sheet and a new sense of wonder about these amazing waterbirds.
For the Love of Loons Storytime continues on these dates:
• Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library
• Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m., Wyoming Area Library
• Thursday, July 28, 3:30 p.m., Rush City Public Library
• Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., Pine City Public Library
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Lake Superior Zoomobile at McGregor Library
Join us at the McGregor Public Library for a visit from the Lake Superior Zoomobile starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.
In this hour-long program, animal experts from the Lake Superior Zoo will teach us all about categories of creatures. We’ll discover how scientists sort animals into groups based on how they look and behave. Guests are asked to sanitize their hands before and after handling the animals.
This program is designed for children of preschool age through elementary school age and their caregivers. Registration is required and opens July 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
The Zoomobile visit is sponsored by the McGregor Area Friends of the Library.
The McGregor Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at 218-768-3305.
Join Mora Library for Geocache #3 Treasure Hunt
Adventurers of all ages are invited to join the Geocache Treasure Hunt Series continuing on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Mora Public Library.
The library has hidden three geocaches around Mora’s parks and trails. Use your wits and map-reading skills to locate them and decipher the secret message. Bring the message back to the library before the end of the month for a special prize!
Pick up your geocaching instructions at the Mora Library circulation desk. No registration necessary. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.
The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at 320-679-2642.
Pop-Up Storytime at Sapsucker Farms in Mora
Join Mac from the Mora Public Library for a special outdoor storytime from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Sapsucker Farms in Mora. Come prepared for stories, music and movement, and some fun activities. This event is geared toward toddlers and kids of preschool and school ages. No registration necessary.
Sapsucker Farms is located at 2752 215th Ave., Mora, and features an outdoor area for performances and activities.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.
The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at 320-679-2642. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Storytime at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market
Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. Stories, singalongs and take-and-make craft kits will available for children to bring home.
This next storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin.
This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
