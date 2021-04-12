Kindergarten Registration will be held at Nyquist Elementary School on Wednesday, April 2 at 1 p.m. Children who will be five years old by August 31 are eligible to be enrolled.
Incoming Kindergartners will have the opportunity to get acquainted with each other while their parents attend an informational meeting with school personnel.
You will need to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, immunization records and social security number. Forms and registration information will be mailed April 1.
Please bring the completed forms along with a copy of your child’s birth certificate and immunization records to orientation. Registration and orientation will be held in the School Auditorium. Please enter through Door #1. If you are new to the Isle area or do not receive information, please contact the Nyquist Elementary School Office, (320) 676-3494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.