Registration is open for several of the Isle Days events being planned for July 8-10, including pickleball, the car show, softball tournament, cornhole competition and the fun run.
Parade entries will be accepted through June 30 – registration forms can be found on the website at islechamberofcommerce.org.
The registration deadline for the Miss Isle Scholarship Program is June 26. For Miss Isle and Teen Miss, contact Kristi Pedersen at bkpedersen85@gmail.com or 320-293-1685. For Little and Junior Royalty, contact Shari Strecker at shari3537@gmail.com or 763-267-4960. The coronation ceremony will be Friday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Buttons are now on sale at First National Bank and at Teals for $3 each. Button prize drawings will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday of Isle Days.
More information on these events and the many others planned for that weekend can be found online at islechamberofcommerce.org or on Facebook @isledays.
Volunteers are also being sought and can sign up for various events and times. Full information can be found on the Isle Days Facebook page at @isledays or on the festival website.
The theme for this year’s event is, “Isle be fancy-like.”
Pickleball
The Isle Area Pickleball Association announces its very first tournament, the latest addition to the Isle Days celebration. Both men’s and women’s doubles will play at the Isle High School tennis courts on Saturday, July 9, and mixed doubles on Sunday morning.
This tournament is open to all players from novice to advanced players with 4 brackets to choose from. Go to our website for tournament details and information: islepickleball.com. Or email pickleballisle@gmail.com or on Facebook (IREC Pickleball). Both spectators and players are welcome.
