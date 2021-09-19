Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God will be hosting a Fresh Fire Ministry event on Sunday, Oct 3 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Monday – Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., October 4-6.
The event is focused on rekindling and fueling the fire in life, marriage, ministry and church with evangelists Bill & Beth Juoni from Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God Church is located at 39404 – 80th Avenue (County Road 128 and Hwy. 27), Wahkon, Minnesota. For additional information see our Facebook page, Facebook:@livingwaterag. Or call by calling Pastor Mark at (402)276-5853 or the Church Office (320) 495-3428. There is no cost for the conference, but a free-will offering will take place to help cover expenses.
