As a veteran that served overseas during the holidays, I was asked about my feelings being separated from family during that time. I was a little hesitant to write about this but I suspect the statute of limitations has expired.
My time overseas started in May 1968 when I was assigned to Company F, 51st Infantry, Long Range Patrol at Camp Lindsey Latin east of Bien Hoa, Vietnam. They needed an airborne qualified senior radio teletype repairman and as a Specialists 4th Class I fit the requirements. You had to be a volunteer to stay in this unit but they required you had to stay 30 days before you could option out.
I wasn’t very good at writing letters because every day seemed like the previous day. One day I got called out of the field to talk to my parents on the phone. Apparently, my parents thought something had happened to me and contacted somebody to find out what. Their concern worked its way up and down the chain of command until it got to our company commander.
That didn’t get me in as much trouble as Christmas 1968 when one of the Sergeants in the company decided to put on a special program for the troops. He scheduled some Vietnamese bands that sang and played popular songs from the world (US). Those bands sounded a lot like the original artists but I wasn’t sure they even knew what the words in the songs meant.
Everything was all set and then the main generator for the camp burned out. The Sergeant contacted me and asked if I could help him out. I told him I could set up a small generator that would run the lights and amplifiers for the band but nothing else in camp. A problem was that we could only run these generators for about an hour or so before changing oil so I had two generators available to minimize downtime while changing oil. A friend of mine named Hildebrant helped me make the switches from one generator to the other. A patrol team had been extracted and the team reported to headquarters, walking from the helicopters to the command post between the audience and the band.
The Sergeant was so pleased with the way the show came off that he gave Hildebrant and me a quart of whiskey and a six-pack of coke. It was almost midnight so we decided to have a drink or two.
An hour later Hildebrant mentioned that he knew where there was a case of trip flares so in an altered state of mind we decided to celebrate with fireworks. When a trip flare goes off it provides a giant ball of fire. Most of the flares we tossed didn’t cause much of a stir but one landed on a road near a little, cabin like, hutch and when the guys inside woke up and saw nothing but fire in their window, they thought it was incoming and the hutch was on fire.
The guys ran out of the hutch and dived into a bunker with six inches of stagnant water in it. Another flair landed near the TOC (Tactical Operations Command). Normally this wouldn’t have been a problem because there are no windows on the TOC. At this particular time the Company Commander was walking from the TOC to the headquarters building and he made a mad dive for cover. Hildebrant and I didn’t know about these two situations at the time but found out first thing the next morning.
Christmas Day 1968 I dug holes, under a hot sun, that were used as outdoor urinals and I felt tired, had a headache and I was so thirsty — my guess was we hadn’t really drunk enough celebrating our success the night before.
Early that afternoon a runner came to tell me the Company Commander wanted me to report to headquarters. Some high-ranking officer was there with radio problems on his command jeep and they wanted me to look at it. I looked the radio over and found a blown fuse but waited a half hour before reporting I had found the problem and replaced the bad parts, so it was working fine.
I started heading back to the diggings but the Company Commander told me to take the rest of the day off and I went to sleep, never to hear of the errant celebration again, until now.
