On Friday, Feb. 25, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team traveled to Black Duck to participate in the Section 7A Individual Section Tournament. The top two finishers in each weight class would move on to participate in the State Tournament on March 4 at Excel Energy Center.
The Raiders had a great day with 10 of their 14 participants earning a medal.
Heavyweight Diego Salinas, 182-pounder Finn Scheidweiler, 106-pounder Creedon Spengler and 132-pounder Cam Wilkes all won three matches on their way to a 5th-place finish. Wrestling at the 170-pound weight class, Chris Ecker was able to make it into the fifth-place match, but had to settle for 6th place after a tough loss.
Joe Bistodeau ended his season with 23 wins and an impressive 4th-place finish in the 195-pound class. Bailey Geist and Carter Adickes also earned fourth place finishes at the 152 and 120 pound classes respectively.
Daniel Miller entered the tournament as the top seed in the 160 pound class and started the tournament off with a bang by earning a quick :45-pin. This put Miller up against fourth- seeded Tucker Zigan from Long Prairie. After a scoreless first minute, Miller attempted a fireman’s carry but was unable to finish off the move and was caught by Zigan and pinned. This loss would mean that Daniel would have to wrestle back through the consolation bracket to try to earn a true-second match. Miller did his part, pinning his first opponent in a minute and polishing off his third-place foe in 90 seconds. However, Zigan did not win his match in the finals, putting an end to Miller’s impressive 2022 season. Daniel finished with 39 wins for the year and 106 for his career, which puts him 15th all-time on the Raiders win list.
In the 113-pound weight class, Zach Remer entered as the number one seed with a 37-1 record. In the first round he earned a first- period pin and he followed that up with a 9-1 beating of Connor Flan from Long Prairie. This put Remer in the finals where he was set to face a familiar opponent in Donovan Schmid from Black Duck, who entered the tournament with an unblemished 33-0 record.
After a scoreless first period, Schmidt chose the down position and was unable to get away for the entire two minutes of the period so the score remained 0-0. For the third period, Remer chose the bottom position, but after two minutes, he too was unable to get away and the score remained 0-0.
This brought the match to overtime and both contestants went back to their feet in the neutral position. After a few close calls, the period ended with Zach almost getting a takedown. Remer once again was in the bottom position for the second overtime period and once again was unable to secure an escape. With the score at 0-0 into the third overtime period, Schmidt chose down and once again Remer was able to control the period. This brought about a sudden victory period and after a coin flip, Remer chose the up position. After a tense 30 seconds and a close call at the end, Remer was able to hold Schmidt down once again and was awarded a point and was crowned the Section Champion.
This is Remer’s second trip to the state tournament. He is the second-seeded wrestler at the 113-pound weight class and will wrestle in the 9 a.m. session on Friday, March 4, at Excel Energy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.