On Friday, March 4, 672 of the state’s finest grapplers gathered at Excel Energy Center for the 2022 Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament. Included in that group was Mille Lacs freshman Zach Remer, who would be competing in the 113 pound class in single A. Remer entered the tournament as the number two seed among the 16 entrants in his weight class.
In the first round, Zach faced Sophomore Brayden Burmeister from Pine Area. Remer wasted little time scoring a first period takedown to lead 2-0. In the second period Remer opened things up and after a quick escape, grabbed a takedown and a three-point near fall to take an 8-0 lead into the final frame. In the last two minutes, Zach scored another takedown and near-fall to secure a 13-0 win.
This advanced him into the quarterfinals to wrestle Ryan Bortz from Goodhue. After a scoreless first period, Remer chose the bottom position but was unable to get away and the score stood knotted at zero. In the third period, Bortz elected the bottom position and was able to gain a reversal with :54 seconds left and then was able to maintain the upper hand for the final seconds to win 2-0. Bortz went on to earn a place in the finals.
This loss bumped Remer back into the consolation bracket, where he could face possible elimination from the tournament. This didn’t seem to phase Zach in the least as he racked up a 5-0 lead before pinning his Canby opponent in the second period.
That win allowed Remer to wrestle on Saturday and gave him a chance to earn a medal. In the “Blood Round” match-up, Zach squared off against Chase Smith from Minnewaska Area. Zach came out fired up and quickly finished off a single leg takedown to hold a 2-0 lead. The second period brought an eight point onslaught by Remer as he earned a reversal and two different sets of nearfall to take a 10-0 lead. The final buzzer would never ring as Zach once again reversed his opponent and put him to his back, this time for a fall. That win ensured him a spot on the podium at the end of the tournament.
The next match would determine if Zach would go for third or fifth place and featured the number four seeded wrestler from Border West, Cole Sykora. Both wrestlers were unable to score in the first period, but the second period started off with a bang as Zach did a perfect outside single to a raised leg finish to notch a three point lead. To close out the period, Zach clamped down on a cradle and put Sykora to his back gaining an 6-0 lead. For the final period Remer quickly earned another escape and after a few exciting scrambles, executed a sweep single to a near side cradle and earned his third straight pin.
Zach now advanced to the third place match where he would face his old nemesis from Black Duck, Donovan Schmid. While Zach had beaten him in the section finals, this day belonged to Schmid as he was able to control the tempo of the match and earn a 5-0 win. This result gave Zach a 4th place finish for the tournament.
Remer wrapped up his 9th grade campaign with an amazing 44-3 record, at the tourney was also able to grab his 100th win.
Coach Josh Hughley was all too happy to talk about his star grappler, saying, “The amount of heart this kid has is second to none. He will not stop working his tail off until he is a state champ.”
