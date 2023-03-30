Keep It Clean_shoreline debris 2.jpg

Growing trash problem

Mark Utne owns property along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake; among the debris that washed up to his property in spring 2022 was a 100-pound LP tank.

 Photo by Mark Utne

State Representative Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, introduced legislation late last week to protect Minnesota lakes from waste and garbage left behind after the ice fishing season. House File 2745 has several bipartisan co-authors and would prohibit storing or depositing waste and garbage on the ice of any of Minnesota’s state waters.

“Lake Minnetonka is the crown jewel of our backyard, and we have a responsibility to protect and preserve it for future generations,” said Myers. “This bill is about honoring that commitment not only for Lake Minnetonka, but for every body of water in Minnesota. As ice fishing becomes more and more popular, we have seen a dramatic increase in the amount of garbage, waste, and sewage left behind by anglers on our frozen lakes. Clearly spelling out in state law that this is prohibited and establishing penalties for this behavior will help keep our waters clean now and into the future.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.