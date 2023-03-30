State Representative Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, introduced legislation late last week to protect Minnesota lakes from waste and garbage left behind after the ice fishing season. House File 2745 has several bipartisan co-authors and would prohibit storing or depositing waste and garbage on the ice of any of Minnesota’s state waters.
“Lake Minnetonka is the crown jewel of our backyard, and we have a responsibility to protect and preserve it for future generations,” said Myers. “This bill is about honoring that commitment not only for Lake Minnetonka, but for every body of water in Minnesota. As ice fishing becomes more and more popular, we have seen a dramatic increase in the amount of garbage, waste, and sewage left behind by anglers on our frozen lakes. Clearly spelling out in state law that this is prohibited and establishing penalties for this behavior will help keep our waters clean now and into the future.”
House File 2745 would require anglers to keep all garbage and sewage inside the icehouse, or in a container that is attached to the outside of the icehouse. Violation would result in a petty misdemeanor and fine.
The bill has been referred to the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy committee. Companion text in the Senate has been referred to the Environment, Climate, and Legacy committee.
A Keep It Clean campaign has been underway on Lake Mille Lacs officially during the latest ice fishing season.
A previous report by the Messenger highlighted an increasing trash problem on the lake and how the Keep It Clean initiative aligns with resorts, businesses and individuals all around the lake (‘A necessary token of friendship and respect,’ Feb. 1, 2023).
For more information about Keep It Clean, visit their website at keepitcleanmn.org. Updates on the bill and others can be found on the Office of the Revisor of Statutes website at www.revisor.mn.gov/.
