After about 23 years in public service as a legislator, Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) is retiring at the end of the year from District 15A, which included counties Morrison, Sherburne, Benton and Kanabec before recent redistricting.
In all her years of service, Erickson said in a recent interview, “[The] greatest lesson is learning that people really count.” “Hearing from constituents,” she added, “meant a lot.”
Getting into politics was not something Erickson ever anticipated or even planned on. “I’d say my arm was twisted.” She had been teaching English at Princeton High School since 1964, a position she “loved.” Her venture into politics began when she managed Rep. LeRoy Koppendrayer’s campaign in 1990 for the State House of Representative’s District 18A. When Koppendrayer was appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Erickson got a call from him.
“You’re the only one who could win,” Koppendrayer told her about the special election to what had become District 17A after redistricting, which contained Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties.
After thinking about it and dedicating the decision to prayer, she ultimately “decided to try it.” She tried and she won. Thus began her tenure as a legislator who became known for her work on educational policies.
After winning the regular election in 1998, Erickson was appointed to the Education Policy and K-12 Education Finance Committees. She spoke of her “love of the classroom,” for her students and the content, fueling her work on those committees. Through that work, Erickson said she “did a lot of good.”
Some of her work included restructuring the tiered teacher licensing system and establishing the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. She talked about working across the aisle with Gov. Mark Dayton on a principal evaluation bill, as well as being a co-author of a teacher evaluation. She also led the way to codify charter school laws and worked on reading competencies for each grade.
Another defining role of Erickson’s tenure was as author of character education, which she says has been “invaluable” in Milaca. Character education seeks to instill and reward characteristics like respect, honesty, citizenship and responsibility. Erickson also helped to codify charter school law.
In the wake of early closure of walleye fishing in 2015, Erickson introduced a bill to establish an economic relief program in early 2016.
Erickson recalled that the Mille Lacs County administrator “took on the whole program,” and about 30 loans were issued to businesses affected by the closure. She worked to reduce the repayment on those loans or have them forgiven altogether, but she commented, “[I’m] disappointed I couldn’t do more about the loans.”
She harkened back to the 1999 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which allowed certain hunting, fishing and gathering rights on ceded lands from the 1937 treaty. She said it “became a challenge for the lake area.” She believes the 1.4 million anglers in Minnesota “haven’t gotten a fair shake” at being part of how the lake is regulated.
She mentioned the Mille Lacs Fishing Advisory Committee, which she believes “regular folks” should be let in on the technical meetings to figure out the quotas as many in the area know the lake well. Though Erickson is leaving the legislature, she plans to “continue to keep an eye on Lake Mille Lacs” and “be part of the discussions that occur” about the lake.
She said the majority of the tax revenue comes from the city of Isle, and she was “very pleased” that they received grant money to keep developing their industrial park. “I’m very excited about that,” she said. She added she is “pleased I could work with Isle for so many years.”
Isle, Erickson believes, could be a “sparkle” or a “star on the tourism map” for the lake area. She particularly is proud of the work she was able to do to replace the Malone Island bridge – something she called a “great achievement.”
Retirement is “bittersweet,” Erickson said. Over her 23 years of service, she got to work with a variety of constituents, “to be close to the people. … That’s what a public servant is,” she said. She “devoted most of [her] time” to the area, but found it “hard to penetrate” the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, she said. That’s a relationship that “probably didn’t go my way,” Erickson added.
Erickson has begun to substitute teach at Princeton High School, she shared. It’s a way for her to “get inside the classroom again” as her concerns grow about the direction of education in the state and country. She said she worked hard on standards with Gov. Pawlenty and under Pres. George W. Bush, standards that would teach students the “content and skills deemed necessary” to become good citizens. Over the last year, she’s seen a “movement toward cultural competency.” While she agrees with the sentiment to “understand where each child comes from,” she doesn’t want to see the division of race and gender.
She believes social studies standards are “way too into culture.” Teachers should address the “good and bad” of history, but she believes new standards coming out for social studies “challenge that.” Erickson outlined the five components to standards – that they are clear and concise, measurable, grade level appropriate and object. The new standards, “in my estimation,” are not objective, she said.
Erickson boiled down the concern to students being taught “primarily” based on cultural differences rather than cognition and ability to learn. She wants to see teachers “individualize how you teach each student.”
While Erickson isn’t teaching Sunday school right now at her home church, she has been the organist for over 50 years there. “My faith is the cornerstone of my life,” she shared.
Another great love in her life is language, she said. As a student of literature, and a teacher, Erickson delights in works of Shakespeare, Hemingway and Steinbeck. She loves mystery and espionage novels, like those from Agatha Christie and Vince Flynn, who was a Minnesota author.
Erickson’s service in the House of Representatives came to a close May 23 earlier this year with the close of the regular session. Her parting speech can be watched at https://fb.watch/hziBqtsYF1/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.