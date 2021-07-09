Mille Lacs Island Resort was evacuated Wednesday, June 30 due to a cut gas line.
The cut was on Highway 27, just east of the entrance to Mille Lacs Island Resort, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
People on the island and at the resort were asked to go to the resort’s community building. Personnel with the Isle Fire Department, along with Mille Lacs County deputies, went door-to-door to the manufactured homes that make up the resort, ensuring all were safe and aware of the incident.
The gas line has been repaired.
